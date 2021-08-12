The Thursday Politics Thread Knows All About The Cyber

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The MyPillow Guy, the 21st century’s answer to Henry Ford, held a Cyber Symposium to prove that the 2020 election was a fraud. It did not go well. From the start, the event was plagued with tech issues, notably consistent issues with Skype chats. Skype? We’re having issues with Skype in the year of our lord 2021? At a “Symposium” filled with cyber experts? Maybe they need to have a Zoom meeting to discuss the issues or something. Webex?

Central to the MyPillow guy’s claims, is that data packets from Dominion Voting Systems were secretly manipulated by China to affect the outcome of the election. It has been shown on multiple occasions to be completely bunk. In fact, one of the cybersecurity experts on his “Red Team“, Josh Merritt, stated that the data packets his team had been provided are unable to corroborate the Pillow Man’s claims.

The packet captures are unrecoverable in the data and that the data, as provided, cannot prove a cyber incursion by China.

https://tinyurl.com/39hbe45t

So, granted, this is just saying that there’s nothing in what’s been given to the team. And this guy does go on to claim there was voter manipulation in Mesa County, Colorado so he’s a bit batshit. But that’s beside the point. The MyPillow Guy’s evidence was said to be so solid that it would reinstate the former President. I wonder what happened?

Incidentally, claims like these are so dangerous and absurd that Dominion is suing him, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani for 1.3 billion dollars in damages. A (Trump-appointed) judge rejected a dismissal from their lawyers and the lawsuit can go forward. So! Things are going well for them!

https://tinyurl.com/rz36a45u

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...