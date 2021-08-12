2001: A Weekly Music Thread Odyssey

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt : Any and all music stuff related to the year 2001!

Some topics to get you started:

What are some of your favorite songs or albums from 2001?

What were you listening to in 2001? Is it in any way similar to the music you listen to now? Is there anything you listened to back then that you’re a bit embarrassed by now? Or, is there anything you disliked then that you enjoy hearing now?

For those of you who are too young to remember 2001 (or weren’t even born yet) feel free to stand respectfully on the edges of the rest of our lawns and tell us: what, musically, does 2001 mean to you?

And since 2001 was a long time ago, in case you need a reminder of what happened in music that year:

2001 in music (Wikipedia)

Billboard Year-End Hot 100 singles of 2001

Top 20 Albums of 2001 (Pitchfork)

The Best Albums of 2001 (Paste Magazine)

Our Critics’ Top Albums of 2001 (Rolling Stone)

And as most of you are probably already aware, the Avocado’s very own Poison Plarn (and more recently, King Kat) have been posting Albums by the Year, an ongoing series where the members of this very community post their favorite albums from each year. We covered 2001 back in March of last year, so it might be worth taking a look to see some of the favorites of your fellow Musicados (as well as to remind yourself which albums you declared to be your favorites way back then).

Not from 2001

And even if you don’t feel like waxing nostalgic for the year that everything changed forever, as always any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

