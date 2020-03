Welcome to this special retrospective music-posting feature! The gimmick is simple — each week, you may post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We’re starting with 2000 and moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

This week, the year is 2001 — a period with equal potential to be either overrated or underrated, in my estimation. Looking forward to your lists!

