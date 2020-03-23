Werewolf 119: May and dw are Improvising Day 7

A nice brick house with by a vast, clean looking lake is your next destination. There’s a massive white Yacht resting next to the home. You all go inside, unshackle the boat from the port and let the thing rest in the middle point of the body of water. You call it a day after that.

The last party pooper comes out to be a buzzkill.

Mob is tired of being a wild party person. He’s not hardcore, but the constant need to dump others into dumpster was inching him closer to 100%. He stands next looks out at the full moon being reflected on the dark water when something grabs him and launches him into the floating dumpster next to the Yacht.

“Wouldn’t this sink.” Mob says, soaring through the air.

Mob (Side Character) is dead. He was a Vanilla Wolf.

“Who cares. It’s HARDCORE.” The figure says while trying to beatbox.

The last wild partier gasps as their friend leaves their side for good. In a fit of rage, he grabs Leslie Knope (who’s staring at a picture of Hilary Clinton) and “yeets” her into the dumpster with Mob.

Leslie Knope (Owen) is dead. He was Vanilla Town

Roles 22 10 Vanilla Town 1 Jailer – Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Investigator 1 Three shot Vig 4 Vanilla Wolves 1 Wolf Roleblocker Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself 1 SK [collapse]

Rules and Guidelines RP is optional, again, I don’t have a theme planned out, so you can play as whoever or just yourself. Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts. Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, I’d be happy to lend an ear! Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. I will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or I think you crossed a line. You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let me know. We can work something out! 🙂 This isn’t a rule per-say, but I discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. I don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that. Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else. There will be OPTIONAL EVENTS every game day. NO REWARD will be given out for these. They’re meant to be light hearted fun to take the edge off of the game. You could also use do one of your required RP posts… Or not. It’s up to you! There will also being Daily Challenges where you will have to post a certain way or you will be mod killed. I’m not joking. (I AM JOKING. If you mess up, I’ll make you do something now.) [collapse]

Players Owen Spooky Raven Sic Gramps Hoho Emm Lamb Dance May Josephus Wasp/Persephone Hayes Mars-Five Side Character Fig Plucker Tiff Lindsay April Louie Nuka Indy Grump Ralph Spiny Sagittariuskim Flubba MSD Jude Anna Lutair Goat Stoneheart Video Backups: Goat

[collapse]

Day 7 ends on Tuesday, March 24, at 5:00 PM EST.

Note: The top two vote getters will be daykilled. Choose wisely.

Daily Challenge: Make sure to fit texts abbreviations (PLZ, LOL, LMAO, etc.) into your comments. Failure to do so will result in silliness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...