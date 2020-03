The fourth studio album by Type O Negative was released August 20, 1996 from Roadrunner Records.

It was certified gold by the RIAA.

Clocking in at almost 73 minutes, look for a cover of Cinnamon Girl around the 50 minute mark.

A friend recommended this album to me earlier in the year and its one I listen to at work every so often.

RIP Peter Steele!

