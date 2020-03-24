The Politics Thread Looks Back On March 24th

One of the things I enjoy about the PT thread is that each day has its own personality and the weekends provide for some solid education. With the Tuesday PT thread, I’m running it more as a bit of a look back in time each week because, well, the news moves hard and fast and sometimes what we post in the morning isn’t even a blip by the time the afternoon or evening crowd comes on. And it’s important to remember parts of the past as they echo and shape the future.

In 1603, Scottish King James VI son of Mary Queen of Scots, becomes King James I of England in succession to Elizabeth I, thus joining the English and Scottish crowns

1603 also saw another big move as Tokugawa Ieyasu is granted the title of shogun, officially establishing the Tokugawa Shogunate which would rule Japan until 1867

A bit of trouble started in 1765 when Britain enacts Quartering Act, requiring colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers

Ouch! Mormon Joseph Smith beaten, tarred & feathered in Ohio in 1832.

Truly historic and worth reading more on; in 1853, the Anti-slavery newspaper “The Provincial Freeman” first published in Windsor, Ontario, edited by Samuel Ringgold Ward and Mary Ann Shadd Cary, first black woman publisher in North America

Pining for the old days? In 1906, the “Census of the British Empire” showed Great Britain ruled 1/5th of the world

A dark day in 1942 as the US government begins moving native-born citizens with Japanese ancestry into detention centers under Executive Order 9066, with the intention of preventing home-grown espionage

Elvis Presley joins the army (serial number 53310761) in 1958.

Take that, ya moon! US Ranger 9 strikes Moon, 10 miles (16 km) NE of crater Alphonsus in 1965.

Worst US oil spill, Exxon’s Valdez spills 11.3 mil gallons off Alaska in 1989.

1998 saw the Jonesboro massacre: Two students, ages 11 and 13, fire upon teachers and students at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, Arkansas; five people are dead and ten are wounded.

And the world went whoa in 1999 with the debut of The Matrix

We got birthdays, too! If today is your birthday, you share it with Harry Houdini in 1874, Steve McQueen (1930), Tommy Hilfiger (1951), Kelly LeBrock (1960), Jim Parsons (1973), Alyson Hannigan (1974), and Peyton Manning (1976).

Be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

