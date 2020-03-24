Gem War: Steven Universe Character Tournament Round 2

Welcome to Round 2 of the Gem War! We’re down to thirty-two characters.

Please vote for one character in each pairing.

Feel free to discuss your favorites, add gifs, squabble over who had the better character arc, whatever.

This round ends tomorrow morning 7am EST.

Stats from the last round:

Garnet had the most votes. She was up against Mr. Smiley, who was one of several characters to get the least votes — zero. This was also the most lopsided match of the round.

had the most votes. She was up against who was one of several characters to get the least votes — zero. This was also the most lopsided match of the round. Jenny Pizza was the character with the least votes to win her round. She was up against Blue Zircon, who had the most votes of any character who lost — as per video game tournament tradition, the losing character with the most votes gets the header. I’m not sure whether to be proud that my intensive lobbying made the match this close or disappointed that my gifs failed to convince you.

