So here we go.

Virginia Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew. That’s something.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre sues Prince Andrew over alleged sexual abuse – CBS News https://t.co/ge9gPCCgVR — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 10, 2021

The ProPublica stories about the super wealthy aren’t over:

The @ProPublica journalists who obtained the secret tax documents of thousands of America’s richest people share how they conceived of their stories, what readers should understand about the tax system and where they’re taking these stories next.https://t.co/Zfd6sp45NE — Ida B. Wells Society (@IBWellsSociety) August 9, 2021

Ronan Farrow piece in the New Yorker on Cuomo.

MUST read of the day: Andrew Cuomo’s War Against a Federal Prosecutor | The New Yorker ⁦@RonanFarrow⁩ https://t.co/edX1Z05w11 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 10, 2021

