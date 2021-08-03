Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Michael Deforge (he/him), a comic creator.

In the news

Ed Buck convicted in meth overdose deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean

Illinois Becomes First State in 27 Years to Fully Decriminalize HIV Transmission

LGBTQ+ People Elected in Record Numbers But Still Underrepresented

The project of the day is Overqualified by Joey Comeau

