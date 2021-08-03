Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Aug. 3

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Harry, a writer, worked with Costner to break up a fight;

Christina, an operations assistant, proved to be worth her salt; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, wants to own the land on which he stands. Matt is a nine-day champ with winnings of $310,400.

After a very competitive first round, it appeared the outcome would be decided by the Daily Doubles, and Matt made the most of his chance, doubling to $26,000 on DD3. After that, Matt kept pouring it on, entering FJ with $36,000 vs. $9,600 for Christina and $7,200 for Harry.

DD1 – $600 – RELIGION – The Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca can happen almost any time of the year, unlike this one that must happen in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah (Christina broke a tie with Matt by winning $3,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – LITERARY TITLE CHARACTERS – In this novel inspired by a painting, Griet is the title 17th century portrait sitter (From third place, Harry won $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,200 – AUSTRALIAN HISTORY – Australia became its own nation January 1, 1901 as the this of Australia, a word implying union for everyone’s good (Matt won $13,000 on a true DD vs. $10,400 for Christina.)

FJ – ASIA – This country became independent in 1946; in 1964 it officially switched its independence day from July 4 to June 12

Matt and Christina were correct on FJ, with Matt adding $16,000 to win with $52,000 for a ten-day total of $362,400.

Wagering strategy: Here we saw something we’ve often talked about but rarely see: a leading player who used DD3 not to protect his position, but to put the game away right there. Notably, if Matt had missed DD3 and the game played out the same way, he still would have had the lead going into FJ and would have won.

Triple Stumper of the day: Christina repeated a word in the clue that was looking for the investing term for a commission or sales fee on shares (some mutual funds are “no”-it), which is load.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Hajj? DD2 – What is “Girl with a Pearl Earring”? DD3 – What is Commonwealth? FJ – What is The Philippines?

