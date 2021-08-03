August TV Preview – Streaming (What The Hell Is Tinseltown High?)

Disney+

What If?

What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Starring: Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Dominic Cooper, David Dastmalchian, Michael Douglas, Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Seth Green, Clark Gregg, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Djimon Honsou, Samuel L. Jackson, Toby Jones, Michael B. Jordan, Neal McDonugh, Natalie Portman, Jeremy Renner, Michael Rooker, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Andy Serkis, Sebastian Stan, Chris Sullivan, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi

Premieres August 11th

Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Manny Jacinto

Premieres August 18th

Only Murders in the Building

The series follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Amy Ryan, Aaron Dominguez

Premieres August 31st

IMDbTV

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

The five-part docuseries follows five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar.

Premieres August 6th

Apple TV+

Mr. Corman

Mr. Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Logic, Hector Hernandez, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward

Premieres August 6th

Peacock

Hart to Heart

Kevin Hart invites A-list talent to sit back, have a glass of wine, and engage in an unfiltered conversation. From award winning musicians to A-list actors, the guests on Hart to Heart will represent Kevin’s range of interests and influences. No topic is off limits. Armed with his insatiable curiosity, lightning wit and vintage wine, Kevin Hart sits down to interview A-list guests in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, some humor. Hart to Heart will dig deep to find out what makes these world class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom, and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status.

Starring: Kevin Hart

Premieres August 6th

HBO Max

The Hype

The Hype is a competition series set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style. The series features ten streetwear professionals who will compete in challenges to prove they can walk the walk and deliver the product.

Starring: Offset, Bephie Birkett, Marni Senofonte, Speedy Morman

Premieres August 12th

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

Sweet Life: Los Angeles from Emmy nominee Issa Rae, gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of ambitious childhood friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of adulthood, navigating love and family, and building their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.

Premieres August 19th

Discovery+

Naked and Afraid of Love

16 naked strangers ready to find love will strip down and bare it all to answer these questions and more in the ultimate challenge that blends survival, romance and everything in between.

Premieres August 22nd

Netflix

Top Secret UFO Projects

Original factual television series featuring the most recent information and proof exposing the most top-secret government projects that handled contacts with and cover-ups of, extraterrestrial presence on Earth.

Premieres August 3rd

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Fifteen years after the release of his cult classic film comes director Billy Corben’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a six-part saga on the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history. Alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka “Los Muchachos,” two of Miami’s biggest celebrities. While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end. Featuring colorful interviews with those closest to them, their defense team, and the Feds tasked with taking them down, the series paints a vivid portrait of the last of Miami’s “cocaine cowboys.”

Premieres August 4th

Cooking With Paris

Paris Hilton can cook…kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.

Starring: Paris Hilton

Premieres August 4th

Hit and Run

In this new action thriller, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

Starring: Gal Toren, Sanaa Lathan, Gregg Henry, Kaelen Ohm, Lior Raz, Moran Rosenblatt

Premieres August 6th

Navarasa

Navarasa, the nine-part anthology, spearheaded by veteran filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchpakesan, brings to life nine short films about the nine human emotions. Each film in this exciting anthology is helmed by a distinguished director, lending their incredible vision and perspective on each rasa, and supported by a stellar line up of talent and film technicians. The spectacular creative community of Tamil cinema came together for this one-of-a-kind project and many leading icons of the industry graciously offered their services pro-bono and will contribute the proceeds from the films towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic.

Starring: Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Ammu Abhirami, Riythvika, Sree Raam, Abhinayashree, Ramesh Thilak, Geetha Kailasam, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Ashok Selvan, Suriya, Prayaga Martin, Atharvaa, Anjali, Kishore, Yogi Babu, Nedumudi Venu, Remya Nambeesan, Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Sai Siddharth, Poorna, Bobby Simha, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Master Tharun, Sananth, Aditi Balan, Rohini, Delhi Ganesh

Premieres August 6th

Shaman King

The Shaman King is the one who can contact the king of spirits and reshape the world. Every 500 years, shamans, who can commune between the worlds of the living and dead, compete in the Shaman Fight to become the next Shaman King. Among those aiming for the top is a young shaman named Yoh Asakura.

Premieres August 9th

Untold

From the creators of Wild Wild Country, comes a five-part docuseries event that brings fresh eyes to tales from the wide world of sports. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment — the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs — and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat. Whether it’s the famous “Malice at the Palace” Pacers-Pistons brawl finally being unraveled by those who were on the inside, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reflecting on her journey to winning gold, boxer Christy Martin in the fight of her life outside the ring, professional tennis player Mardy Fish opening up about his struggles with mental health, or a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss, Untold gets to the heart of the passion and single mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field. Films are directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Floyd Russ, Laura Brownson and Crystal Moselle.

Premieres August 10th

Bake Squad

Expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution. Now the battle is on to win over clients in need of very special sweets.

Starring: Christina Tosi

Premieres August 11th

AlRawabi School For Girls

The bullied outcasts at prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls plot a series of risky takedowns to get back at their tormentors.

Starring: Andria Tayeh, Rakeen Sa’ad, Noor Taher, Yara Mustafa, Joanna Arida, Salsabiela, Nadera Emran, Reem Saadeh

Premieres August 12th

Gone for Good

Guillaume Lucchesi, in his thirties, thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia, his first love, and Fred, his brother. Ten years later, Judith, whose love has made his life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore. For better, but mostly for worse.

Starring: Finnegan Oldfield, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Guillame Gouix, Garance Marillier, Nailia Harzoune

Premieres August 13th

The Defeated

In 1946 Berlin, an American cop searches for his missing brother while helping a novice German policewoman fight the violent crimes engulfing the city.

Starring: Taylor Kitsch, Nina Hoss, Logan Marshall-Green, Michael C. Hall, Tuppence Middleton, Mala Emde, Maximilian Eherenreich, Sebastian Koch, Anne Ratte-Polle, Lena Dörrie, Benjamin Sadler

Premieres August 18th

The Chair

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.

Starring: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, Everly Carganilla

Quick Thoughts: It just might be how my Twitter timeline shook out but I feel like there was more attention paid to the fact that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss produced this than to Amanda Peet being the showrunner and co-writer. Like…she’s a fairly big name and I didn’t know this was hers until I started doing this write up. Weird.

Premieres August 20th

Everything Will Be Fine

A separated couple live together for their child’s sake in this satirical dramedy about what it means to be a good parent and spouse in today’s world

Starring: Lucía Uribe, Flavio Medina, Isabella Vazquez Morales, Pierre Louise, Mercedes Hernández

Premieres August 20th

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

Premieres August 23rd

Clickbait

Nick Brewer is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die”. Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister and wife rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

Starring: Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel

Premieres August 25th

Open Your Eyes

After a tragic accident, an amnesiac teen tries to rebuild her life at a memory disorders center but becomes suspicious of her unconventional treatment.

Starring: Maria Wawreniuk, Ignacy Liss, Michał Sikorski, Wojciech Dolatowski, Klaudia Koścista, Zuzanna Galewicz, Marta Nieradkiewicz, Sara Celler Jezierska, Pola Król, Marcin Czarnik, Martyna Nowakowska

Premieres August 25th

Post Mortem: Nobody Dies in Skarnes

Live Hallangen is declared dead. Hours later she suddenly wakes up on the forensic table. A dark, insatiable hunger has awoken in her. Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep the family driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible. Live has to learn to control her new dangerous nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival, which ironically goes hand in hand with the survival of the family business.

Starring: Kathrine Thorborg Johansen, Elias Holmsen Sørensen, André Sørum, Kim Fairchild, Sarah Khorami, Terje Strømdahl, Øystein Røger, Marianne Jonger, Martin Karelius

Premieres August 25th

Motel Makeover

Amid project pitfalls and a pandemic, besties-turned-business partners bring their design magic to a rundown motel and revamp it into a go-to getaway.

Premieres August 25th

Edens Zero

Aboard the Edens Zero, a lonely boy with the ability to control gravity embarks on an adventure to meet the fabled space goddess known as Mother.

Premieres August 26th

Tinseltown High

Competition reality series set in a Georgia town.

Quick Thoughts: So this is on a couple of the “This is what’s coming out on Netflix in August” lists and I just couldn’t find anything. No trailers or loglines on the Netflix site that I could find. Finally I googled the actual date and the name and got that vague ass description. So this may or may not be a show that will or won’t premiere in August.

Premieres August 27th

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

When a dentist abandons her city life to start afresh in a quiet seaside village, it sparks a budding romance with someone she least expects—the village chief (and resident handyman) with a heart of gold.

Starring: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi, Gong Min-jeung, Kim Young-ok, Cho Han-cheul, In Gyo-jin, Lee Bong-ryeon, Cha Cheong-hwa, Kang Hyung-suk

Premieres August 28th

Sparking Joy

Global organization icon and best-selling author Marie Kondo takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further in her new, transformational Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie shows us how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships and communities. The impacts of tidying are surprising, emotional and transformative in the lives of the people Marie meets. Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Marie’s own home, meet her family, and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life!

Premieres August 31st

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...