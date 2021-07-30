Writers’ Guac – New Policy

Welcome to this week’s round of Writers’ Guac. Sorry it’s a couple weeks late, had some car issues to deal with. Here was the prompt for submissions:

Write a company-wide email about a new policy/policies that became necessary due to a specific incident/incidents

Post your submissions below. A brief reminder of the rules:

Constructive criticism is opt-in. Specify in your post if you would welcome constructive criticism. Do not offer criticism if not requested.

Here is the prompt for the next round’s submissions (Open at 2 PM Eastern on July 16):

Write the opening to the worst novel ever

Have fun, everyone!



