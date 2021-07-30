Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 30

Introducing today’s contestants:

Andrew, a Ph.D. student, recovered from a traumatic brain injury;

Rachel, an assistant to the dean, has an “obsession” with the Oscars; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, is over halfway to seeing games in all MLB ballparks. Matt is a seven-day champ with winnings of $268,800.

Matt only found two DDs and lost a net $2,000 on them, but it didn’t matter as he had a comfortable margin heading into FJ at $27,400 vs. $9,000 for Andrew and $1,800 for Rachel.

DD1 – $600 – LEGAL – Let’s get inventive & file one of these; the 3 types are utility, plant & design (Andrew lost $1,800 on a true DD. This broke Matt’s streak of selecting nine consecutive Daily Doubles.)

DD2 – $1,600 – WHAT’S IN THE ENVELOPE? – They’re seed packets from this Pennsylvania-based company whose name is the same as an exercise move; time to get planting! (Matt won $2,000 from his score of $16,200 vs. $3,400 for Andrew.)

DD3 – $1,200 – 3 CONSECUTIVE VOWELS – He’s the Old Testament prophet most quoted in the New Testament (Matt lost $4,000 from his score of $29,000 vs. $6,600 for Andrew.)

FJ – COMEDY & SPORTS – These are the 2 of a reporter’s 5 W’s that are not on the baseball team in Abbott & Costello’s “Who’s On First?”

Everyone was incorrect on a FJ clue that I thought was very well-written. Matt dropped $5,000 to win with $22,400 for an eight-day total of $291,200.

Clue selection strategy: At one point with DD3 still on the board and Matt in control, there was only one clue remaining beneath the top two rows. Surprisingly, Matt chose two $800 clues before picking the last $1,200 clue and finding DD3 there.

Triple Stumper of the day: In FOWL BALLS, no one could name the team with which Dominique Wilkins is most associated, the Atlanta Hawks.

Next up to guest host: David Faber of CNBC. Note that in past seasons, today’s show would have been the season finale, but because they’re making up for two weeks of reruns, this season will run into mid-August.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are patents? DD2 – What is Burpee? DD3 – Who is Isaiah? FJ – What are where and when?

