The Weekly Music Thread Loves YouTube!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What is some awesome music stuff you’ve discovered on YouTube?

While I’d be remiss not to mention the Weekly YouTube Thread (posted by the Avocado’s very own Dramus18), nonetheless I regularly see people here and elsewhere declare that “YouTube is garbage”. Most of the time I have to assume they’re talking about so-called YouTube celebrities, or the various squabbles between certain “vloggers”. I can also sympathize with anyone who’s been on the wrong side of a YouTube copyright claim, and I’m well aware of the other issues content creators face when attempting to monetize videos. But calling an entire platform “garbage” because you’re tired of a few people with an inflated sense of self-importance making feature film-length videos about their latest Twitter drama is the 21st century equivalent of someone’s Dad back in the 1970’s smugly calling television “the boob tube” because of a few dumb sitcoms. Sure there’s a lot of crap on there, but instead of complaining about the medium, why not try watching some better stuff instead? (rant over)

When it first came along in the mid-aughties, YouTube quickly became a treasure trove of previously unavailable and hard-to-find video footage of all sorts , but the music footage that was uploaded was an absolute goldmine. After finding out that YouTube existed, the first thing I did after I logged in at the Internet cafe was look up this video:

This isn’t the exact same upload, but seeing actual live footage of this band I’d only ever heard and seen photos of was revelatory. Keep in mind tracking down a VHS copy of this back in the day would have been difficult, time consuming and probably meant paying upward of $100 for a video cassette of dubious quality. Even a few years prior, the very existence of something like this seemed unimaginable.

Next up: Stevie Wonder and his band absolutely killing it live on Sesame Street!

This is the very upload I watched back in the day. If you cannot get some joy out of watching and hearing this, then I quite simply feel sorry for you.

So, what are some of your favorite or most significant YouTube (or Vimeo or Dailymotion, if you prefer) discoveries? Let us know down below, and feel free to post links as well.

And if you happen to have an old computer or slow Internet connection, the “Hide Media” feature (easily activated by clicking on the menu next to your username at the top of the comment section) is your friend.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

