The Thursday Politics Thread Is Unwell

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

I am under the weather today. So I’m just gonna post this and head back to bed.

Here’s a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi being completely dismissive of student loan forgiveness the way only a life-long politician and child of a former congressman that’s accrued a substantial amount of wealth could be.

Pelosi also questioned the policy wisdom of cancelling student loan debt:



“Suppose…your child just decided they, at this time, [do] not want to go to college but you’re paying taxes to forgive somebody else’s obligations. You may not be happy about that." pic.twitter.com/eArtzO3xc1 — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) July 28, 2021

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...