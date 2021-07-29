Shudder Anthology ‘Horror Noire’ Premieres Teaser; Adds Cast Members

AMC Networks has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming Shudder Original horror anthology, Horror Noire. The project is a fictional expansion of the streamer’s acclaimed Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror documentary released in 2019.

The two-hour film is creatively-helmed by Black directors and screenwriters across six stories: “Daddy,” “Bride Before You,” “Brand of Evil,” “The Lake,” “Sundown” and “Fugue State”.

Actors include Tony Todd (Candyman, Final Destination), Rachel True (The Craft), Peter Stormare (American Gods), Malcolm Barrett (Preacher, American Gods), and Sean Patrick Thomas (The Curse of La Llorona). Additional cast includes Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Tone Bell, Lavell Crawford, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Lenora Crichlow.

Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due wrote The Lake; Victor LaValle wrote Daddy; Brand of Evil is written by Ezra C. Daniels. The second half of the anthology is written by Al Letson (Sundown), Shernold Edwards (Bride Before You); Barnes and Due wrote Fugue State. The 2021 Comic Con at Home panel below provides more information from the creatives behind the project.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...