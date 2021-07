This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

As we get close to the end of this challenge, the latest challenge is one that to some degree feels a bit old school with what show have you talked about around the water cooler. But really, it’s more of what show is so popular that a good chunk of the office can’t help to talk about it the next day when everyone comes in?

Bonus Prompt: What show do you avoid talking about at all with workmates?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...