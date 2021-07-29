Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite Olympic event to watch broadcast?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 29TH, 2021:

Behind The Music Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Jellystone! Series Premiere (HBO Max)

NBA Draft 2021 (ABC)

Resort To Love (Netflix)

The Boy Behind The Door (Shudder)

The Immortal (HBO Max)

The Wine Show (Acorn TV)

Transformers: War For Cybertron: Kingdom (Netflix)

FRIDAY, JULY 30TH, 2021:

Burden Of Proof Season Premiere (The CW)

Centaurworld Series Premiere (Netflix)

Glow Up (Netflix)

Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune Series Premiere (Discovery)

Jungle Cruise (Disney+ Premium)

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible (Showtime)

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Netflix)

Outer Banks Season Premiere (Netflix)

Short Circuit Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Demi Lovato Show Series Premiere (Roku)

The Last Mercenary (Netflix)

The Pursuit Of Love (Amazon)

Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Zoe Bakes Series Premiere (Discovery+)

SATURDAY, JULY 31ST, 2021:

Heartbreak Island (Discovery+)

Love, For Real (Hallmark)

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games (Discovery+)

The Girl In The Window (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1ST, 2021:

Buddy Vs. Duff: Baker Battle Series Premiere (Food)

Mystery 101: Deadly History (HMM)

Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special (TBS)

MONDAY, AUGUST 2ND, 2021:

POV: Pier Kids (POV)Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (HBO)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3RD, 2021:

Pray Away (Netflix)

Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Netflix)

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4TH, 2021:

Car Masters (Netflix)

Control Z (Netflix)

Inventing David Geffen (Netflix)

My Feet Are Killing Me Season Premiere (TLC)

Short Circuit (Disney+)

