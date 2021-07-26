Ad Space – How Does Tuesday Keep Happening?

You are now entering Ad Space , a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Autotrader

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

We make buying a car so simple, even an idiot can do it. We’re talking “doesn’t understand how calendars work” level of idiot here.

A lot of commercials have characters say or do bizarre things. It’s just a way of getting viewers’ attention, and is rarely concerned with making sense. Certainly, I’ve seen far stranger commercials than a couple who doesn’t understand the concept of Tuesday.

And yet, this ad seemed particularly odd to me, and I wasn’t quite sure why, until I realized: the weird part comes at the end of the ad, not the beginning.

Normally, commercials will start off with something humorously bizarre to lure us in, and then switch to talking about why their product is the best and we should all get it. But this ad reverses all that. We start off with a very normal, basic conversation that outlines what Autotrader does and how it can help people. It’s only after that informative pitch that the characters start talking about Tuesday, and the couple at home seems surprised and downright befuddled by the situation (“How does this keep happening!?”)

I don’t know, it seems counterintuitive to lead with the boring stuff and only throw in the attention getting weirdness at the end. On the other hand, the fact that this bit of weirdness came at the end is what made this commercial stand out, and caused me to remember it while other commercials fade from my mind. So, who knows, maybe the Autotrader ad people knew what they were doing.

