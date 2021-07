Happy Monday, everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Video Games Thread! How was your weekend?

Prompt: this is a picture I took in New Pok√©mon Snap of Hydreigon, a King Ghidorah riff who has three heads and enough hunger and anger to share. It’s one of my favorite game characters with several noggins. What multi-headed monstrosities have brought you joy in a video game?

