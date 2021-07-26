Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 31

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 29 Results

65.00% NieR Kaine ~ Salvation
60.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta]
55.00% Kinect Star Wars I’m Han Solo
55.00% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Chill and Rigor
50.00% Legasista bgm_13
45.00% Final Fantasy Type-0 Divine Fire
45.00% 7th Dragon Battlefield- Swords Bursting
35.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Blanka Theme
35.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Valak Mountain Night
35.00% Left 4 Dead 2 Hard Rain
30.00% Portal 2 Your Precious Moon
30.00% Nayuta no Kiseki The Golden World (Terra)
30.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! A Hero is Made
30.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Automatic Action
25.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Big Bean Vine
25.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Boomsday
25.00% Diablo III Black Soulstone
25.00% DJ Hero Monkey Wrench vs Sabotage – Foo Fighters vs Beastie Boys
25.00% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light Horn, the Home of the Wind [Night]
25.00% Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage In the Calm
20.00% DJ Hero 2 Informer vs ABC – Snow vs Jackson 5
15.00% DJ Hero Hella Good vs Television Rules The Nation – No Doubt vs Daft Punk
15.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Tiki tong song
10.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Staff Roll

Group 30 Results

52.63% Gravity Rush Discovery of Gravitation
52.63% Papo and Yo Liberation (La Muerte de Papo)
47.37% Sonic Generations Speed Highway Classic
47.37% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Village of the Windmills
42.11% Double Dragon Neon Firebird
42.11% Ys I & II Chronicles Subterranean Canal
42.11% Bayonetta Theme of Bayonetta – Misterious Destiny
42.11% Final Fantasy Type-0 What Becomes of Us
42.11% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle The Outer Rim
36.84% Trine Wolvercote Catacombs
36.84% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 9
36.84% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Pursuit
31.58% Sine Mora Moneta Point A
31.58% Pokémon Black and White Dreamyard
31.58% Mass Effect 2 Alpha Relay
21.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Iya Iya Seijin [Iyaiya-P]
21.05% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Unknowable Geometry
21.05% Trails of Azure Steel Roar -Verge of Death-
15.79% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Squashini
15.79% Portal 2 Bring Your Daughter To Work Day
15.79% Mass Effect 3 Reaching the Beam
10.53% Plants vs Zombies Day Stage
10.53% Sound Shapes Disasteroids
10.53% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Keyblade Graveyard Horizon

Newly Eliminated1

25.00% Catherine Roux
25.00% Mass Effect 2 Lo Fi Epic
25.00% Nayuta no Kiseki The Foot of a Mountain of the Lightning
25.00% Closure Fantom Factoria
25.00% Trails of Azure Things Have Started Moving
25.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Pirate Crew
25.00% Trails of Azure Demon’s Yell
25.00% Super Mario 3D Land Beach
25.00% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Opening Credits
25.00% Dark Souls Gravelord Nito
25.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Big Bean Vine
25.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Boomsday
25.00% Diablo III Black Soulstone
25.00% DJ Hero Monkey Wrench vs Sabotage – Foo Fighters vs Beastie Boys
25.00% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light Horn, the Home of the Wind [Night]
25.00% Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage In the Calm
24.00% Rayman Origins Swimming Against the Stream
24.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Bazaar
24.00% Grand Knights History Sight of Avalon [Noriyuki Kamikura]
24.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Puzzle (Last Specter version)
24.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Noel’s Theme [Naoshi Mizuta]
24.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy My Pride [Skitz the Samurida]
23.81% Xenoblade Chronicles Everyday Life
23.81% The 3rd Birthday Triumph of Wing [Tsuyoshi Sekito]
23.81% Super Mario Galaxy 2 World 5
23.81% Total War: Shogun 2 Ona Hei
23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Song of Wastelands, Forests, and Magic [Toraboruta-P]
23.81% Final Fantasy XIII March of the Dreadnoughts
23.81% Dunamis 15 Pain of Salvation
23.81% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Captain Dread
23.81% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Bug Out Stage 1
23.81% Katamari Forever Houston
23.81% Left 4 Dead 2 Chocolate Helicopter
23.81% Portal 2 Fowarding the Cause of Science
23.81% Portal 2 Courtesy Call
21.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Iya Iya Seijin [Iyaiya-P]
21.05% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Unknowable Geometry
21.05% Trails of Azure Steel Roar -Verge of Death-
20.00% DJ Hero 2 Informer vs ABC – Snow vs Jackson 5
15.79% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Squashini
15.79% Portal 2 Bring Your Daughter To Work Day
15.79% Mass Effect 3 Reaching the Beam
15.00% DJ Hero Hella Good vs Television Rules The Nation – No Doubt vs Daft Punk
15.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Tiki tong song
10.53% Plants vs Zombies Day Stage
10.53% Sound Shapes Disasteroids
10.53% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Keyblade Graveyard Horizon
10.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Staff Roll

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday July 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday July 27th at 10:00PM Pacific