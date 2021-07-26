Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 31

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 29 Results

Spoiler 65.00% NieR Kaine ~ Salvation 60.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta] 55.00% Kinect Star Wars I’m Han Solo 55.00% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Chill and Rigor 50.00% Legasista bgm_13 45.00% Final Fantasy Type-0 Divine Fire 45.00% 7th Dragon Battlefield- Swords Bursting 35.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Blanka Theme 35.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Valak Mountain Night 35.00% Left 4 Dead 2 Hard Rain 30.00% Portal 2 Your Precious Moon 30.00% Nayuta no Kiseki The Golden World (Terra) 30.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! A Hero is Made 30.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Automatic Action 25.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Big Bean Vine 25.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Boomsday 25.00% Diablo III Black Soulstone 25.00% DJ Hero Monkey Wrench vs Sabotage – Foo Fighters vs Beastie Boys 25.00% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light Horn, the Home of the Wind [Night] 25.00% Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage In the Calm 20.00% DJ Hero 2 Informer vs ABC – Snow vs Jackson 5 15.00% DJ Hero Hella Good vs Television Rules The Nation – No Doubt vs Daft Punk 15.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Tiki tong song 10.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Staff Roll [collapse]

Group 30 Results

Spoiler 52.63% Gravity Rush Discovery of Gravitation 52.63% Papo and Yo Liberation (La Muerte de Papo) 47.37% Sonic Generations Speed Highway Classic 47.37% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Village of the Windmills 42.11% Double Dragon Neon Firebird 42.11% Ys I & II Chronicles Subterranean Canal 42.11% Bayonetta Theme of Bayonetta – Misterious Destiny 42.11% Final Fantasy Type-0 What Becomes of Us 42.11% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle The Outer Rim 36.84% Trine Wolvercote Catacombs 36.84% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 9 36.84% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Pursuit 31.58% Sine Mora Moneta Point A 31.58% Pokémon Black and White Dreamyard 31.58% Mass Effect 2 Alpha Relay 21.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Iya Iya Seijin [Iyaiya-P] 21.05% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Unknowable Geometry 21.05% Trails of Azure Steel Roar -Verge of Death- 15.79% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Squashini 15.79% Portal 2 Bring Your Daughter To Work Day 15.79% Mass Effect 3 Reaching the Beam 10.53% Plants vs Zombies Day Stage 10.53% Sound Shapes Disasteroids 10.53% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Keyblade Graveyard Horizon [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 25.00% Catherine Roux 25.00% Mass Effect 2 Lo Fi Epic 25.00% Nayuta no Kiseki The Foot of a Mountain of the Lightning 25.00% Closure Fantom Factoria 25.00% Trails of Azure Things Have Started Moving 25.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Pirate Crew 25.00% Trails of Azure Demon’s Yell 25.00% Super Mario 3D Land Beach 25.00% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Opening Credits 25.00% Dark Souls Gravelord Nito 25.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Big Bean Vine 25.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Boomsday 25.00% Diablo III Black Soulstone 25.00% DJ Hero Monkey Wrench vs Sabotage – Foo Fighters vs Beastie Boys 25.00% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light Horn, the Home of the Wind [Night] 25.00% Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage In the Calm 24.00% Rayman Origins Swimming Against the Stream 24.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Bazaar 24.00% Grand Knights History Sight of Avalon [Noriyuki Kamikura] 24.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Puzzle (Last Specter version) 24.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Noel’s Theme [Naoshi Mizuta] 24.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy My Pride [Skitz the Samurida] 23.81% Xenoblade Chronicles Everyday Life 23.81% The 3rd Birthday Triumph of Wing [Tsuyoshi Sekito] 23.81% Super Mario Galaxy 2 World 5 23.81% Total War: Shogun 2 Ona Hei 23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Song of Wastelands, Forests, and Magic [Toraboruta-P] 23.81% Final Fantasy XIII March of the Dreadnoughts 23.81% Dunamis 15 Pain of Salvation 23.81% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Captain Dread 23.81% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Bug Out Stage 1 23.81% Katamari Forever Houston 23.81% Left 4 Dead 2 Chocolate Helicopter 23.81% Portal 2 Fowarding the Cause of Science 23.81% Portal 2 Courtesy Call 21.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Iya Iya Seijin [Iyaiya-P] 21.05% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Unknowable Geometry 21.05% Trails of Azure Steel Roar -Verge of Death- 20.00% DJ Hero 2 Informer vs ABC – Snow vs Jackson 5 15.79% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Squashini 15.79% Portal 2 Bring Your Daughter To Work Day 15.79% Mass Effect 3 Reaching the Beam 15.00% DJ Hero Hella Good vs Television Rules The Nation – No Doubt vs Daft Punk 15.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Tiki tong song 10.53% Plants vs Zombies Day Stage 10.53% Sound Shapes Disasteroids 10.53% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Keyblade Graveyard Horizon 10.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Staff Roll Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday July 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday July 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

