Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 31

Group 29 Results
|65.00%
|NieR
|Kaine ~ Salvation
|60.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta]
|55.00%
|Kinect Star Wars
|I’m Han Solo
|55.00%
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|Chill and Rigor
|50.00%
|Legasista
|bgm_13
|45.00%
|Final Fantasy Type-0
|Divine Fire
|45.00%
|7th Dragon
|Battlefield- Swords Bursting
|35.00%
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Blanka Theme
|35.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Valak Mountain Night
|35.00%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Hard Rain
|30.00%
|Portal 2
|Your Precious Moon
|30.00%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|The Golden World (Terra)
|30.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|A Hero is Made
|30.00%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Automatic Action
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Big Bean Vine
|25.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Boomsday
|25.00%
|Diablo III
|Black Soulstone
|25.00%
|DJ Hero
|Monkey Wrench vs Sabotage – Foo Fighters vs Beastie Boys
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light
|Horn, the Home of the Wind [Night]
|25.00%
|Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage
|In the Calm
|20.00%
|DJ Hero 2
|Informer vs ABC – Snow vs Jackson 5
|15.00%
|DJ Hero
|Hella Good vs Television Rules The Nation – No Doubt vs Daft Punk
|15.00%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Tiki tong song
|10.00%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Staff Roll
Group 30 Results
|52.63%
|Gravity Rush
|Discovery of Gravitation
|52.63%
|Papo and Yo
|Liberation (La Muerte de Papo)
|47.37%
|Sonic Generations
|Speed Highway Classic
|47.37%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Village of the Windmills
|42.11%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Firebird
|42.11%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Subterranean Canal
|42.11%
|Bayonetta
|Theme of Bayonetta – Misterious Destiny
|42.11%
|Final Fantasy Type-0
|What Becomes of Us
|42.11%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|The Outer Rim
|36.84%
|Trine
|Wolvercote Catacombs
|36.84%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 9
|36.84%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Pursuit
|31.58%
|Sine Mora
|Moneta Point A
|31.58%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Dreamyard
|31.58%
|Mass Effect 2
|Alpha Relay
|21.05%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Iya Iya Seijin [Iyaiya-P]
|21.05%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Unknowable Geometry
|21.05%
|Trails of Azure
|Steel Roar -Verge of Death-
|15.79%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Vs. Squashini
|15.79%
|Portal 2
|Bring Your Daughter To Work Day
|15.79%
|Mass Effect 3
|Reaching the Beam
|10.53%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Day Stage
|10.53%
|Sound Shapes
|Disasteroids
|10.53%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Keyblade Graveyard Horizon
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 31 will be active until Tuesday July 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 31 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 31 is open until Tuesday July 27th at 10:00PM Pacific