30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 26: Favorite Bottle Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

One of the things that can really stretch creatively for a show is a bottle episode, one where it’s usually done to cut costs a bit with a single location and usually just a few actors instead of the full ensemble. These can be done creatively, and can have such a profound and memorable impact long-term because it really digs into the characters. What’s your favorite bottle episode?

Bonus Prompt: Which bottle episode drives you absolutely nuts?

