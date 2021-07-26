Albums By The Year: 1956

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year (or, occasionally decade). We are now moving backwards through the early days of the LP era. See previous posts for more information about how the 33 1/3 RPM 12″ record came to define the album format.

My personal list is alphabetical Asterisks (*) indicate post publication edits or additions.

1956 Clifford Brown and Max Roach – At Basin Street Paul Chambers: Chambers’s Music Paul Chambers: Whims of Chambers Duke Ellington: Ellington At Newport Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Ella and Louis Glenn Gould: The Goldberg Variations (Bach) Elmo Hope: Informal Jazz The Jazz Messengers: The Jazz Messengers Julie London: Calendar Girl Julie London: Lonely Girl Shelly Manne: My Fair Lady Jackie McLean: Lights Out! Charles Mingus: Pithecantropus Erectus Modern Jazz Quartet: Django Thelonious Monk: The Unique Oscar Peterson: Oscar Peterson at the Stratford Shakespearean Festival The Platters: The Platters Elvis Presley: Elvis Elvis Presley: Elvis Presley Prestige All Stars: All Day Long (a.k.a. Kenny Burrell: All Day Long) Max Roach: Max Roach + 4 Sonny Rollins: Sonny Rollins Plus Four Sonny Rollins: Tenor Madness Frank Sinatra: Songs for Swingin’ Lovers! Jo Stafford: Ski Trails Cecitl Taylor: Jazz Advance Lennie Tristano: Lennie Tristano Various Artists: The Complete Porgy and Bess [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...