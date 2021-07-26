Albums By The Year: 1956

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year (or, occasionally decade). We are now moving backwards through the early days of the LP era. See previous posts for more information about how the 33 1/3 RPM 12″ record came to define the album format.
My personal list is alphabetical Asterisks (*) indicate post publication edits or additions.
Clifford Brown and Max Roach – At Basin Street
Paul Chambers: Chambers’s Music
Paul Chambers: Whims of Chambers
Duke Ellington: Ellington At Newport
Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Ella and Louis
Glenn Gould: The Goldberg Variations (Bach)
Elmo Hope: Informal Jazz
The Jazz Messengers: The Jazz Messengers
Julie London: Calendar Girl
Julie London: Lonely Girl
Shelly Manne: My Fair Lady
Jackie McLean: Lights Out!
Charles Mingus: Pithecantropus Erectus
Modern Jazz Quartet: Django
Thelonious Monk: The Unique
Oscar Peterson: Oscar Peterson at the Stratford Shakespearean Festival
The Platters: The Platters
Elvis Presley: Elvis
Elvis Presley: Elvis Presley
Prestige All Stars: All Day Long (a.k.a. Kenny Burrell: All Day Long)
Max Roach: Max Roach + 4
Sonny Rollins: Sonny Rollins Plus Four
Sonny Rollins: Tenor Madness
Frank Sinatra: Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!
Jo Stafford: Ski Trails
Cecitl Taylor: Jazz Advance
Lennie Tristano: Lennie Tristano
Various Artists: The Complete Porgy and Bess