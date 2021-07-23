Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes to The Moooooooooooooon

AEW
-Thunder Rosa FINALLY signed
-Chavo shows up
-Nick ‘Fuckin’ ‘MDK’ Gage is the new MJF stooge
-Jake Roberts signs two-year extension with All Elite Wrestling
-Rey Fenix cleared to return to in-ring competition
WWE
-Money in the Bank I guess, Nikki Cross won the belt
-Vince no care about NXT
NJPW/IMPACT/ROH/Indies
-Ibushi missing dates through sickness
ROH best in the world notes(a week late i know)
-Bandido beat rush for the world championship
-Dragon Lee beat Tony Deppen for the TV title
-Chris Dickinson and Homicide beat Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus for tv title
-Danhousen had allot of teeth
IMPACT Slammiversary notes
-Switchblade showed up
-Thunder Rosa also for the knockout title match
-Decay new IMPACT knockout tag champs
-Kenny Omega wins lol, match ruled