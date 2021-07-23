Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes to The Moooooooooooooon

AEW

-Thunder Rosa FINALLY signed

-Chavo shows up

-Nick ‘Fuckin’ ‘MDK’ Gage is the new MJF stooge

-Jake Roberts signs two-year extension with All Elite Wrestling

-Rey Fenix cleared to return to in-ring competition

WWE

-Money in the Bank I guess, Nikki Cross won the belt

-Vince no care about NXT

NJPW/IMPACT/ROH/Indies

-Ibushi missing dates through sickness

ROH best in the world notes(a week late i know)

-Bandido beat rush for the world championship

-Dragon Lee beat Tony Deppen for the TV title

-Chris Dickinson and Homicide beat Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus for tv title

-Danhousen had allot of teeth

IMPACT Slammiversary notes

-Switchblade showed up

-Thunder Rosa also for the knockout title match

-Decay new IMPACT knockout tag champs

-Kenny Omega wins lol, match ruled

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...