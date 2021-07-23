Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 30

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 28 Results

Spoiler 58.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dusk Dunes 54.17% VVVVVV Predestined Fate 50.00% The Last Story Invitation to Madness 45.83% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Desert Past 45.83% Flower Splash of Color 45.83% Final Fantasy XIII Dust to Dust 45.83% Trails from Zero Demonic Drive 41.67% Shatter Neon Mines 37.50% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Rainbow Falls 37.50% To the Moon To the Moon Main Theme 37.50% Digital: A Love Story One Cannot Love and Do Nothing 33.33% Ciel Nosurge Ahih rei-yah 33.33% Bayonetta Let’s Hit the Climax! 29.17% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Beam Katana Chronicles II 25.00% Trails of Azure Demon’s Yell 25.00% Super Mario 3D Land Beach 25.00% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Opening Credits 25.00% Dark Souls Gravelord Nito 16.67% Sonic and the Black Knight Through the Fire 16.67% DJ Hero Somebody Told Me vs Pjanoo – The Killers vs Eric Prydz 12.50% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Puzzles Abound 12.50% Spelunky Ice Caverns #1 12.50% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Hanamai Tsukuyomi Tan [Hoskey + Yukie Dong] 4.17% Costume Quest Fall Valley Maze and Mall Dark Side VVVVVV continues to be as strong as it is unpronounceable, placing another song. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 23.81% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees The Bee Machine 23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade *Hello,Planet* [sasakure.UK- I.M.PLSE-EDIT] 23.81% L.A. Noire Main Theme 23.81% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Hopefully 23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Puzzle [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Kuwagata-P] 23.81% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 5 23.08% Art Academy Theme 1 22.73% A Boy and His Blob Shaded Plains 22.73% World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Stranglethorn Vale 22.73% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Scuttle Town 22.73% Spec Ops: The Line Combat Theme #4 22.73% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Deceptive Proof 22.73% Mario Kart 7 Rainbow Road 22.73% Amnesia: The Dark Descent Darkness 22.73% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Stansbury – Day 22.22% Trails from Zero Gazing at Your Back 21.74% Dear Esther Dear Esther 21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan Vengeance for Elthengels 16.67% Sonic and the Black Knight Through the Fire 16.67% DJ Hero Somebody Told Me vs Pjanoo – The Killers vs Eric Prydz 12.50% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Puzzles Abound 12.50% Spelunky Ice Caverns #1 12.50% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Hanamai Tsukuyomi Tan [Hoskey + Yukie Dong] 4.17% Costume Quest Fall Valley Maze and Mall Dark Side Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Sunday July 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 30 is open until Sunday July 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...