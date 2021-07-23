Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 30

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 28 Results
|58.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Dusk Dunes
|54.17%
|VVVVVV
|Predestined Fate
|50.00%
|The Last Story
|Invitation to Madness
|45.83%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Lanayru Desert Past
|45.83%
|Flower
|Splash of Color
|45.83%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Dust to Dust
|45.83%
|Trails from Zero
|Demonic Drive
|41.67%
|Shatter
|Neon Mines
|37.50%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Rainbow Falls
|37.50%
|To the Moon
|To the Moon Main Theme
|37.50%
|Digital: A Love Story
|One Cannot Love and Do Nothing
|33.33%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Ahih rei-yah
|33.33%
|Bayonetta
|Let’s Hit the Climax!
|29.17%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Beam Katana Chronicles II
|25.00%
|Trails of Azure
|Demon’s Yell
|25.00%
|Super Mario 3D Land
|Beach
|25.00%
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Opening Credits
|25.00%
|Dark Souls
|Gravelord Nito
|16.67%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Through the Fire
|16.67%
|DJ Hero
|Somebody Told Me vs Pjanoo – The Killers vs Eric Prydz
|12.50%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Puzzles Abound
|12.50%
|Spelunky
|Ice Caverns #1
|12.50%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Hanamai Tsukuyomi Tan [Hoskey + Yukie Dong]
|4.17%
|Costume Quest
|Fall Valley Maze and Mall Dark Side
VVVVVV continues to be as strong as it is unpronounceable, placing another song.
Newly Eliminated1
|23.81%
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees
|The Bee Machine
|23.81%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|*Hello,Planet* [sasakure.UK- I.M.PLSE-EDIT]
|23.81%
|L.A. Noire
|Main Theme
|23.81%
|Dynasty Warriors NEXT
|Hopefully
|23.81%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend
|Puzzle [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Kuwagata-P]
|23.81%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 5
|23.08%
|Art Academy
|Theme 1
|22.73%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Shaded Plains
|22.73%
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|Stranglethorn Vale
|22.73%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Scuttle Town
|22.73%
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Combat Theme #4
|22.73%
|Last Window: The Secret of Cape West
|Deceptive Proof
|22.73%
|Mario Kart 7
|Rainbow Road
|22.73%
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|Darkness
|22.73%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Stansbury – Day
|22.22%
|Trails from Zero
|Gazing at Your Back
|21.74%
|Dear Esther
|Dear Esther
|21.74%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan
|Vengeance for Elthengels
|16.67%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Sunday July 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 30 is open until Sunday July 25th at 10:00PM Pacific