Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 30

Group 28 Results

58.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dusk Dunes
54.17% VVVVVV Predestined Fate
50.00% The Last Story Invitation to Madness
45.83% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Desert Past
45.83% Flower Splash of Color
45.83% Final Fantasy XIII Dust to Dust
45.83% Trails from Zero Demonic Drive
41.67% Shatter Neon Mines
37.50% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Rainbow Falls
37.50% To the Moon To the Moon Main Theme
37.50% Digital: A Love Story One Cannot Love and Do Nothing
33.33% Ciel Nosurge Ahih rei-yah
33.33% Bayonetta Let’s Hit the Climax!
29.17% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Beam Katana Chronicles II
25.00% Trails of Azure Demon’s Yell
25.00% Super Mario 3D Land Beach
25.00% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Opening Credits
25.00% Dark Souls Gravelord Nito
16.67% Sonic and the Black Knight Through the Fire
16.67% DJ Hero Somebody Told Me vs Pjanoo – The Killers vs Eric Prydz
12.50% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Puzzles Abound
12.50% Spelunky Ice Caverns #1
12.50% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Hanamai Tsukuyomi Tan [Hoskey + Yukie Dong]
4.17% Costume Quest Fall Valley Maze and Mall Dark Side

VVVVVV continues to be as strong as it is unpronounceable, placing another song.

Newly Eliminated1

23.81% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees The Bee Machine
23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade *Hello,Planet* [sasakure.UK- I.M.PLSE-EDIT]
23.81% L.A. Noire Main Theme
23.81% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Hopefully
23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Puzzle [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Kuwagata-P]
23.81% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 5
23.08% Art Academy Theme 1
22.73% A Boy and His Blob Shaded Plains
22.73% World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Stranglethorn Vale
22.73% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Scuttle Town
22.73% Spec Ops: The Line Combat Theme #4
22.73% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Deceptive Proof
22.73% Mario Kart 7 Rainbow Road
22.73% Amnesia: The Dark Descent Darkness
22.73% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Stansbury – Day
22.22% Trails from Zero Gazing at Your Back
21.74% Dear Esther Dear Esther
21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan Vengeance for Elthengels
4.17% Costume Quest Fall Valley Maze and Mall Dark Side

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Sunday July 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 29 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 30 is open until Sunday July 25th at 10:00PM Pacific