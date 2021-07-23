Job Rants Thread – 7/23/2021 – TL;DW

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

I don’t know about you all, my dear Workados, but this week has been very, very long one for me, and, I’ll level with you; made me completely forget about this week’s column. Therefore, it falls upon you all to make your own fun, this week; a task for which I have the utmost confidence you will succeed in doing. As for me, I’m currently on complete personal and professional autopilot for the next ten hours or so, but I look forward to reading everyone’s posts.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember 40+ meetings in a week is no excuse to skip out your writing.

That was more for me than you, but I’m sure it applies in other cases.

