Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 29

Group 27 Results
|52.38%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Prelude
|52.38%
|NieR
|The Prestigious Mask
|42.86%
|Portal 2
|Some Assembly Required
|38.10%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|World 8: Lava Land
|38.10%
|Trails of Azure
|Unfathomed Force
|38.10%
|Portal 2
|Cara Mi Addio
|38.10%
|Cube Colossus
|Conflict of Hearts
|33.33%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Death to Everyone (Bonus Track)
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Eidolons
|33.33%
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Ryu Theme
|33.33%
|L.A. Noire
|Minor 9th
|28.57%
|Ys Seven
|Innocent Primeval Breaker
|28.57%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Toad Brigade
|23.81%
|L.A. Noire
|Main Theme
|23.81%
|Dynasty Warriors NEXT
|Hopefully
|23.81%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend
|Puzzle [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Kuwagata-P]
|23.81%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 5
|19.05%
Light group this time. Only two songs are for sure over, with just one extra on the bubble.
Newly Eliminated1
|21.74%
|And Yet It Moves
|Credits
|21.74%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Mansion of Shadows
|21.74%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Wolf Girl [Kura-P]
|21.74%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Packing Pests 2
|21.74%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Masked Gentleman
|21.74%
|Sonic Generations
|City Escape Modern
|21.74%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Hoth, the Frozen Wastes
|21.74%
|Cube Colossus
|Bullet Dance
|21.74%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|The Perfect Run 1
|21.74%
|Portal 2
|Turret Wife Serenade
|21.74%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 1
|21.74%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Fountain Gardens
|21.74%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Spin Dig Galaxy
|21.74%
|DJ Hero
|Play That Funky Music vs Just To Get A Rep – Wild Cherry vs Gang Starr
|21.74%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Roar of Earth and Heavens
|21.74%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|chmod b111000000/n
|21.74%
|The 3rd Birthday
|The End -Back to the Beginning- [Yoko Shimomura]
|19.05%
|DJ Hero
|Around The World vs Bust A Move – Daft Punk vs Young MC
|19.05%
|The Journey Down: Chapter 1
|Inside the Charter
|19.05%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Opening
|19.05%
|Last Window: The Secret of Cape West
|Dancing Cat
|14.29%
|Sonic Colors
|Starlight Carnival Act 1
|9.52%
|Aion: Assault on Balaurea
|Chaos
|9.52%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Snow’s Theme
Projected Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Friday July 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 29 is open until Friday July 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific