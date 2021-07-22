Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 29

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 27 Results

Spoiler 52.38% Final Fantasy XIII Prelude 52.38% NieR The Prestigious Mask 42.86% Portal 2 Some Assembly Required 38.10% New Super Mario Bros. Wii World 8: Lava Land 38.10% Trails of Azure Unfathomed Force 38.10% Portal 2 Cara Mi Addio 38.10% Cube Colossus Conflict of Hearts 33.33% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Death to Everyone (Bonus Track) 33.33% Final Fantasy XIII Eidolons 33.33% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Ryu Theme 33.33% L.A. Noire Minor 9th 28.57% Ys Seven Innocent Primeval Breaker 28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Toad Brigade 23.81% L.A. Noire Main Theme 23.81% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Hopefully 23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Puzzle [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Kuwagata-P] 23.81% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 5 19.05% DJ Hero Around The World vs Bust A Move – Daft Punk vs Young MC 19.05% The Journey Down: Chapter 1 Inside the Charter 19.05% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Opening 19.05% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Dancing Cat 14.29% Sonic Colors Starlight Carnival Act 1 9.52% Aion: Assault on Balaurea Chaos 9.52% Final Fantasy XIII Snow’s Theme Light group this time. Only two songs are for sure over, with just one extra on the bubble. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 21.74% And Yet It Moves Credits 21.74% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Mansion of Shadows 21.74% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Wolf Girl [Kura-P] 21.74% Rhythm Heaven Fever Packing Pests 2 21.74% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Masked Gentleman 21.74% Sonic Generations City Escape Modern 21.74% Star Wars: The Old Republic Hoth, the Frozen Wastes 21.74% Cube Colossus Bullet Dance 21.74% Super Mario Galaxy 2 The Perfect Run 1 21.74% Portal 2 Turret Wife Serenade 21.74% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 1 21.74% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Fountain Gardens 21.74% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Spin Dig Galaxy 21.74% DJ Hero Play That Funky Music vs Just To Get A Rep – Wild Cherry vs Gang Starr 21.74% Ciel Nosurge Roar of Earth and Heavens 21.74% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel chmod b111000000/n 21.74% The 3rd Birthday The End -Back to the Beginning- [Yoko Shimomura] 19.05% DJ Hero Around The World vs Bust A Move – Daft Punk vs Young MC 19.05% The Journey Down: Chapter 1 Inside the Charter 19.05% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Opening 19.05% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Dancing Cat 14.29% Sonic Colors Starlight Carnival Act 1 9.52% Aion: Assault on Balaurea Chaos 9.52% Final Fantasy XIII Snow’s Theme Projected Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Friday July 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Friday July 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

