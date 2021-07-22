Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 29

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 27 Results

52.38% Final Fantasy XIII Prelude
52.38% NieR The Prestigious Mask
42.86% Portal 2 Some Assembly Required
38.10% New Super Mario Bros. Wii World 8: Lava Land
38.10% Trails of Azure Unfathomed Force
38.10% Portal 2 Cara Mi Addio
38.10% Cube Colossus Conflict of Hearts
33.33% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Death to Everyone (Bonus Track)
33.33% Final Fantasy XIII Eidolons
33.33% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Ryu Theme
33.33% L.A. Noire Minor 9th
28.57% Ys Seven Innocent Primeval Breaker
28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Toad Brigade
23.81% L.A. Noire Main Theme
23.81% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Hopefully
23.81% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Puzzle [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Kuwagata-P]
23.81% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 5
19.05% DJ Hero Around The World vs Bust A Move – Daft Punk vs Young MC
19.05% The Journey Down: Chapter 1 Inside the Charter
19.05% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Opening
19.05% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Dancing Cat
14.29% Sonic Colors Starlight Carnival Act 1
9.52% Aion: Assault on Balaurea Chaos
9.52% Final Fantasy XIII Snow’s Theme

Light group this time. Only two songs are for sure over, with just one extra on the bubble.

Newly Eliminated1

21.74% And Yet It Moves Credits
21.74% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Mansion of Shadows
21.74% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Wolf Girl [Kura-P]
21.74% Rhythm Heaven Fever Packing Pests 2
21.74% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Masked Gentleman
21.74% Sonic Generations City Escape Modern
21.74% Star Wars: The Old Republic Hoth, the Frozen Wastes
21.74% Cube Colossus Bullet Dance
21.74% Super Mario Galaxy 2 The Perfect Run 1
21.74% Portal 2 Turret Wife Serenade
21.74% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 1
21.74% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Fountain Gardens
21.74% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Spin Dig Galaxy
21.74% DJ Hero Play That Funky Music vs Just To Get A Rep – Wild Cherry vs Gang Starr
21.74% Ciel Nosurge Roar of Earth and Heavens
21.74% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel chmod b111000000/n
21.74% The 3rd Birthday The End -Back to the Beginning- [Yoko Shimomura]
Projected Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Friday July 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 30 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

(71-78)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Friday July 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific