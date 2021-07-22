50th Anniversary of Conan the Barbarian at Marvel

Good afternoon and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Conan’s 50th Anniversary at Marvel

It was big news when Marvel Comics reacquired the rights to Conan the Barbarian. The Cimmerian was introduced into the Marvel Universe and is a member of the Savage Avengers. Conan’s adventures during the Hyborian Age are featured in his solo title by Jim Zub.

I ended up picking up a random issue of Conan the Barbarian to mail to a friend and I read it before I sent it to him. This series is criminally underrated and easy to read no matter where you jump in.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Conan at Marvel, we will look back at his early adventures by writer Robert E Howard, Conan’s run at Dark Horse comics, and his impact on pop culture in movies and television.

I am including the link to Adam’s Late to the Party on Conan as a point of reference for our conversation today.

