Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 28

Spoiler 66.67% Mighty Milky Way World 2 (Greens) 61.11% Ciel Nosurge Code Ethes Wei (Class::ETHES_WEI=>extends.COMMUNI_SAT/.) 61.11% Sonic Generations Gallery 55.56% Asura’s Wrath Orphan Wolf Legend Bonds 55.56% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Outer Rings 55.56% Etrian Odyssey III Water Woods of the Submarine Ridge 55.56% Minecraft Where Are We Now 50.00% Velocity Protect 50.00% Trails of Azure Concentrate All Firepower! 50.00% Mass Effect 2 New Worlds 44.44% The Sea Will Claim Everything Habanera of the Sun 38.89% Mass Effect 2 Horizon 38.89% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Tough Guy Alert! 38.89% FTL Space Cruise/Title 38.89% Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Apple Chamber 38.89% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Sand in my Potion 33.33% Trails from Zero St. Ursula Medical College 33.33% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bowser’s Attack 33.33% The Binding of Isaac Main Theme 27.78% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge The Labyrinth 27.78% Rayman Origins The Lum King 27.78% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Activating Trigons (Bonus Track) 22.22% Trails from Zero Gazing at Your Back 11.11% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Mandarin Dreams (feat. Na Li) [collapse]

Spoiler 21.74% DJ Hero Ace Of Spades vs Groundhog – Motörhead vs Noisia 21.74% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Bronze Jam 21.05% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Island in the Sky 21.05% Half-Minute Hero Casablanca 21.05% Trails of Azure Miss You 21.05% Pokémon Black and White Rival Cheren & Bianca Battle 21.05% Ciel Nosurge To the Songless Hill 21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles Satorl Marsh Night 20.83% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Forze dell’Oscurita 20.00% Resonance of Fate Hughes Power Station [B] 20.00% Super Mario 3D Land Athletic 20.00% Mass Effect 3 A Future for the Krogan 20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Little Mei (feat. Shen Shen) 20.00% Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Small Beginnings 20.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Akbadain Ruins 20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days New City Lights (feat. Shen Shen) 20.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! FEAST! FIGHT! BE MANLY! 20.00% Mega Man 10 Opening (Go Together) 20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Interesting Times (feat. Na Li) 20.00% Kid Icarus: Uprising Boss Fight 1 [Yasunori Mitsuda] 20.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii World 9: Rainbow Land 20.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Purple Coins 20.00% The Fruit of Grisaia Orange Sunshine 11.11% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Mandarin Dreams (feat. Na Li) Projected Final Bubble: 43.48% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday July 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday July 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

