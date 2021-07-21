Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 28

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 26 Results
|66.67%
|Mighty Milky Way
|World 2 (Greens)
|61.11%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Code Ethes Wei (Class::ETHES_WEI=>extends.COMMUNI_SAT/.)
|61.11%
|Sonic Generations
|Gallery
|55.56%
|Asura’s Wrath
|Orphan Wolf Legend Bonds
|55.56%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Outer Rings
|55.56%
|Etrian Odyssey III
|Water Woods of the Submarine Ridge
|55.56%
|Minecraft
|Where Are We Now
|50.00%
|Velocity
|Protect
|50.00%
|Trails of Azure
|Concentrate All Firepower!
|50.00%
|Mass Effect 2
|New Worlds
|44.44%
|The Sea Will Claim Everything
|Habanera of the Sun
|38.89%
|Mass Effect 2
|Horizon
|38.89%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Tough Guy Alert!
|38.89%
|FTL
|Space Cruise/Title
|38.89%
|Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|Apple Chamber
|38.89%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Sand in my Potion
|33.33%
|Trails from Zero
|St. Ursula Medical College
|33.33%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Bowser’s Attack
|33.33%
|The Binding of Isaac
|Main Theme
|27.78%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|The Labyrinth
|27.78%
|Rayman Origins
|The Lum King
|27.78%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Activating Trigons (Bonus Track)
|22.22%
|Trails from Zero
|Gazing at Your Back
|11.11%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Mandarin Dreams (feat. Na Li)
Newly Eliminated1
|21.74%
|DJ Hero
|Ace Of Spades vs Groundhog – Motörhead vs Noisia
|21.74%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Bronze Jam
|21.05%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Island in the Sky
|21.05%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Casablanca
|21.05%
|Trails of Azure
|Miss You
|21.05%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Rival Cheren & Bianca Battle
|21.05%
|Ciel Nosurge
|To the Songless Hill
|21.05%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Satorl Marsh Night
|20.83%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Forze dell’Oscurita
|20.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Hughes Power Station [B]
|20.00%
|Super Mario 3D Land
|Athletic
|20.00%
|Mass Effect 3
|A Future for the Krogan
|20.00%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Little Mei (feat. Shen Shen)
|20.00%
|Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception
|Small Beginnings
|20.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Akbadain Ruins
|20.00%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|New City Lights (feat. Shen Shen)
|20.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|FEAST! FIGHT! BE MANLY!
|20.00%
|Mega Man 10
|Opening (Go Together)
|20.00%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Interesting Times (feat. Na Li)
|20.00%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Boss Fight 1 [Yasunori Mitsuda]
|20.00%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|World 9: Rainbow Land
|20.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Purple Coins
|20.00%
|The Fruit of Grisaia
|Orange Sunshine
|11.11%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Mandarin Dreams (feat. Na Li)
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday July 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday July 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific