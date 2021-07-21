Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 28

Group 26 Results

66.67% Mighty Milky Way World 2 (Greens)
61.11% Ciel Nosurge Code Ethes Wei (Class::ETHES_WEI=>extends.COMMUNI_SAT/.)
61.11% Sonic Generations Gallery
55.56% Asura’s Wrath Orphan Wolf Legend Bonds
55.56% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Outer Rings
55.56% Etrian Odyssey III Water Woods of the Submarine Ridge
55.56% Minecraft Where Are We Now
50.00% Velocity Protect
50.00% Trails of Azure Concentrate All Firepower!
50.00% Mass Effect 2 New Worlds
44.44% The Sea Will Claim Everything Habanera of the Sun
38.89% Mass Effect 2 Horizon
38.89% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Tough Guy Alert!
38.89% FTL Space Cruise/Title
38.89% Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Apple Chamber
38.89% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Sand in my Potion
33.33% Trails from Zero St. Ursula Medical College
33.33% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bowser’s Attack
33.33% The Binding of Isaac Main Theme
27.78% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge The Labyrinth
27.78% Rayman Origins The Lum King
27.78% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Activating Trigons (Bonus Track)
22.22% Trails from Zero Gazing at Your Back
11.11% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Mandarin Dreams (feat. Na Li)

Newly Eliminated1

21.74% DJ Hero Ace Of Spades vs Groundhog – Motörhead vs Noisia
21.74% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Bronze Jam
21.05% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Island in the Sky
21.05% Half-Minute Hero Casablanca
21.05% Trails of Azure Miss You
21.05% Pokémon Black and White Rival Cheren & Bianca Battle
21.05% Ciel Nosurge To the Songless Hill
21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles Satorl Marsh Night
20.83% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Forze dell’Oscurita
20.00% Resonance of Fate Hughes Power Station [B]
20.00% Super Mario 3D Land Athletic
20.00% Mass Effect 3 A Future for the Krogan
20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Little Mei (feat. Shen Shen)
20.00% Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Small Beginnings
20.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Akbadain Ruins
20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days New City Lights (feat. Shen Shen)
20.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! FEAST! FIGHT! BE MANLY!
20.00% Mega Man 10 Opening (Go Together)
20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Interesting Times (feat. Na Li)
20.00% Kid Icarus: Uprising Boss Fight 1 [Yasunori Mitsuda]
20.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii World 9: Rainbow Land
20.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Purple Coins
20.00% The Fruit of Grisaia Orange Sunshine
11.11% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Mandarin Dreams (feat. Na Li)

Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 28 will be active until Thursday July 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 29 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 28 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 28 is open until Thursday July 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific