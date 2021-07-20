Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 27

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 27 will be active until Wednesday July 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 26 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 28 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 27 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 27 is open until Wednesday July 21st at 10:00PM Pacific