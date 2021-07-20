Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
The person of the day is Tamsyn Muir (she/her), an author
In the news
Activists Showed Up to Defend a Spa From Transphobia. They Were Met With Riot Cops
The EU Is Taking Action to Fight Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws in Hungary and Poland
17 States Are Trying to Stop Trans Youth From Accessing Life-Saving Health Care
The project of the day is a novella called Finna by Nino Cipri (they/them)