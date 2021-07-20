Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 20

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Darwin, a data scientist, helps his wife at watching sports;

Grace, a writer, is a cemetery tourist; and

Josh, a traffic engineer, had an airline shut down on him mid-trip. Josh is a two-day champ with winnings of $46,800.

For the third straight game, Josh found DD3 with the lead and made a modest wager, so again the contest remained alive into FJ with Josh at $17,600 vs. $9,800 for Grace and $2,400 for Darwin.

DD1 – $1,000 – GEOGRAPHY – This pair of “larger” and “smaller” islands are in a group about 100 miles off the east coast of Spain (Josh lost $2,400 from his score of $3,600.)

DD2 – $1,200 – AMERICAN NICKNAMES – Born in 1876, this author of several doggone adventures was known as the “American Kipling” (From third place, Darwin lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PARTS OF THE OCEANS – The Agulhas & East Madagascar Currents flow into this ocean (Josh won $2,600 from his total of $11,400 vs. $8,200 for Grace.)

FJ – THE 20TH CENTURY – The code name for a historic meeting at this city was “Argonaut”, after the heroes who searched for the Golden Fleece on the Black Sea

Josh and Darwin were correct on FJ, with Josh adding $2,005 to win with $19,605 for a three-day total of $66,405.

Triple Stumper of the day: To a clue about the poet who wrote “Adonais” on the death of his friend John Keats, there were two incorrect responses (Byron, Yeats), but no one came up with Shelley.

Judging the writers: This was a good day to know your geography, as three out of the four wagering clues were related to the subject.

Pedantry corner: To a clue about the George Washington Carver book “How to Grow” this “and 105 Ways of Preparing It for Human Consumption”, Josh responded “a Peanut”, which the judges accepted. The actual title is “the Peanut”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Majorca and Menorca? DD2 – Who was London? DD3 – What is the Indian Ocean? FJ – What is Yalta?

