Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 26

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 24 Results

65.22% Bayonetta Riders of the Light
52.17% Sound Shapes Cities [Beck]
52.17% NieR Ashes of Dreams ~ Nuadhaich
47.83% Spelunky Yeti Music
43.48% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Secret Island
43.48% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Flower Palace
39.13% Donkey Kong Country Returns Poppin’ Planks
39.13% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 2
39.13% Final Fantasy XIII The Vile Peaks
34.78% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors 9 years ago
34.78% Portal 2 Concentration Enhancing Menu Initializer
30.43% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Condemnation Wings
26.09% Rayman Origins Glacier Cocktail
26.09% Pokémon Black and White 2 Lentimas Town
26.09% Pokémon Black and White Driftveil Drawbridge
26.09% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Bones McCoy
21.74% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Bronze Jam
17.39% Nayuta no Kiseki The Planetary Metropolis − Lexandria
17.39% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Multitudes of Colors [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
17.39% Diablo III The Eternal Conflict
13.04% Borderlands 2 Glacial
13.04% Sonic and the Black Knight Battle Menu
13.04% Flight Main Menu Theme
8.70% Shadows of the Damned Showdown at High Moon

As Shinigami pointed out in the thread, Sound Shapes’ “Cities” won best song at the 2012 VGAs. Maybe a bit of starfucking going on thanks to Beck being involved, but you can’t deny that it’s a neat song all the same, and a worthy member of our playoffs.

Group 25 Results

60.00% Mega Man 10 Solar Man (Solar Inferno)
55.00% Bastion Bynn The Breaker
55.00% Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Ziza
50.00% Lord of Vermillion II Name Entry
45.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Searching For Clues
45.00% Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Acceptance
45.00% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dice and Shine
45.00% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled! Gotta Fly
40.00% Final Fantasy XIII The Vestige
40.00% DJ Hero 2 Groove Is in the Heart vs Le Freak – Deee-Lite vs Chic
40.00% Dear Esther I Have Begun My Ascent
35.00% Daytona USA [Xbox Live 2011] Rolling Start! [T. Mitsuyoshi]
35.00% Super Monkey Ball 3D Dragon’s Journey ~World 5~ [Daniel Lindholm]
30.00% Rayman Origins The Lum’s Dream
30.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask A Time For Battle
30.00% Epic Mickey Oswald’s Theme
25.00% Trails of Azure Things Have Started Moving
25.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Pirate Crew
20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Mining Facility
20.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Tower Boss
15.00% Neopets Astounding Habitarium
15.00% Sonic and the Black Knight Misty Lake
10.00% Rayman Origins Destroy the mechas
5.00% Fallout: New Vegas Begin Again

Newly Eliminated1

20.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Miniature Train
20.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Prologue
20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Mining Facility
20.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Tower Boss
19.23% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Scabb Island Cemetery
19.23% Deadly Premonition Miss Stiletto Heels
19.05% Demon’s Souls Old King Allant
19.05% Tomena Sanner BGM 2
19.05% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees The Town Square
19.05% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Fleet Glide Galaxy
19.05% Clockwords: Prelude Chicanery
19.05% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Mushroom Run
19.05% Sonic Colors Theme of Sonic Colors
19.05% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge The Final Challenge
18.18% DJ Hero 2 Love Lockdown vs The Day That Never Comes – Kanye West vs Metallica
18.18% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Final Battle EX
18.18% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Academia
18.18% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Green Greens
18.18% Rayman Origins Trouble in Paradise
18.18% Trails from Zero Advancing Bravery
18.18% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Guardian Deity of Paradise (Loosha’s Theme)
18.18% Mighty Switch Force Apprehend Them!
17.39% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Man’s Stubborn Love
17.39% Telltale’s The Walking Dead alive inside
17.39% Mass Effect 3 Liara’s Theme
17.39% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled! Muzzled!
17.39% Yakuza 5 The Cool Guy Sosuke
17.39% Ys: Memories of Celceta Battle #58 (Ys IV)
17.39% DJ Hero 2 Get Busy vs Pon De Replay – Sean Paul vs Rihanna
17.39% Trails of Azure Seize the Truth
17.39% Demon’s Souls The Old One
17.39% Portal 2 Robots FTW
17.39% Final Fantasy XIV Whisper of the Land
17.39% The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai Never Forget Me
17.39% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bowser, almighty koopa king
17.39% Resonance of Fate Closed Road [B]
17.39% Nayuta no Kiseki The Planetary Metropolis − Lexandria
17.39% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Multitudes of Colors [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
17.39% Diablo III The Eternal Conflict
15.00% Neopets Astounding Habitarium
15.00% Sonic and the Black Knight Misty Lake
13.04% Borderlands 2 Glacial
13.04% Sonic and the Black Knight Battle Menu
13.04% Flight Main Menu Theme
10.00% Rayman Origins Destroy the mechas
8.70% Shadows of the Damned Showdown at High Moon
5.00% Fallout: New Vegas Begin Again

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday July 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday July 20th at 10:00PM Pacific