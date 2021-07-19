Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 26

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 24 Results
|65.22%
|Bayonetta
|Riders of the Light
|52.17%
|Sound Shapes
|Cities [Beck]
|52.17%
|NieR
|Ashes of Dreams ~ Nuadhaich
|47.83%
|Spelunky
|Yeti Music
|43.48%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Secret Island
|43.48%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Flower Palace
|39.13%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Poppin’ Planks
|39.13%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 2
|39.13%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Vile Peaks
|34.78%
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|9 years ago
|34.78%
|Portal 2
|Concentration Enhancing Menu Initializer
|30.43%
|BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
|Condemnation Wings
|26.09%
|Rayman Origins
|Glacier Cocktail
|26.09%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Lentimas Town
|26.09%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Driftveil Drawbridge
|26.09%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Bones McCoy
|21.74%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Bronze Jam
|17.39%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|The Planetary Metropolis − Lexandria
|17.39%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Multitudes of Colors [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|17.39%
|Diablo III
|The Eternal Conflict
|13.04%
|Borderlands 2
|Glacial
|13.04%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Battle Menu
|13.04%
|Flight
|Main Menu Theme
|8.70%
|Shadows of the Damned
|Showdown at High Moon
As Shinigami pointed out in the thread, Sound Shapes’ “Cities” won best song at the 2012 VGAs. Maybe a bit of starfucking going on thanks to Beck being involved, but you can’t deny that it’s a neat song all the same, and a worthy member of our playoffs.
Group 25 Results
|60.00%
|Mega Man 10
|Solar Man (Solar Inferno)
|55.00%
|Bastion
|Bynn The Breaker
|55.00%
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Ziza
|50.00%
|Lord of Vermillion II
|Name Entry
|45.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Searching For Clues
|45.00%
|Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
|Acceptance
|45.00%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Dice and Shine
|45.00%
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!
|Gotta Fly
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Vestige
|40.00%
|DJ Hero 2
|Groove Is in the Heart vs Le Freak – Deee-Lite vs Chic
|40.00%
|Dear Esther
|I Have Begun My Ascent
|35.00%
|Daytona USA [Xbox Live 2011]
|Rolling Start! [T. Mitsuyoshi]
|35.00%
|Super Monkey Ball 3D
|Dragon’s Journey ~World 5~ [Daniel Lindholm]
|30.00%
|Rayman Origins
|The Lum’s Dream
|30.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|A Time For Battle
|30.00%
|Epic Mickey
|Oswald’s Theme
|25.00%
|Trails of Azure
|Things Have Started Moving
|25.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Pirate Crew
|20.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Lanayru Mining Facility
|20.00%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Tower Boss
|15.00%
|Neopets
|Astounding Habitarium
|15.00%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Misty Lake
|10.00%
|Rayman Origins
|Destroy the mechas
|5.00%
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Begin Again
Newly Eliminated1
|20.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Miniature Train
|20.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Prologue
|20.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Lanayru Mining Facility
|20.00%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Tower Boss
|19.23%
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
|Scabb Island Cemetery
|19.23%
|Deadly Premonition
|Miss Stiletto Heels
|19.05%
|Demon’s Souls
|Old King Allant
|19.05%
|Tomena Sanner
|BGM 2
|19.05%
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees
|The Town Square
|19.05%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Fleet Glide Galaxy
|19.05%
|Clockwords: Prelude
|Chicanery
|19.05%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Mushroom Run
|19.05%
|Sonic Colors
|Theme of Sonic Colors
|19.05%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|The Final Challenge
|18.18%
|DJ Hero 2
|Love Lockdown vs The Day That Never Comes – Kanye West vs Metallica
|18.18%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Final Battle EX
|18.18%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Academia
|18.18%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Green Greens
|18.18%
|Rayman Origins
|Trouble in Paradise
|18.18%
|Trails from Zero
|Advancing Bravery
|18.18%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Guardian Deity of Paradise (Loosha’s Theme)
|18.18%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Apprehend Them!
|17.39%
|Last Window: The Secret of Cape West
|Man’s Stubborn Love
|17.39%
|Telltale’s The Walking Dead
|alive inside
|17.39%
|Mass Effect 3
|Liara’s Theme
|17.39%
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!
|Muzzled!
|17.39%
|Yakuza 5
|The Cool Guy Sosuke
|17.39%
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Battle #58 (Ys IV)
|17.39%
|DJ Hero 2
|Get Busy vs Pon De Replay – Sean Paul vs Rihanna
|17.39%
|Trails of Azure
|Seize the Truth
|17.39%
|Demon’s Souls
|The Old One
|17.39%
|Portal 2
|Robots FTW
|17.39%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Whisper of the Land
|17.39%
|The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai
|Never Forget Me
|17.39%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Bowser, almighty koopa king
|17.39%
|Resonance of Fate
|Closed Road [B]
|17.39%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|The Planetary Metropolis − Lexandria
|17.39%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Multitudes of Colors [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|17.39%
|Diablo III
|The Eternal Conflict
|15.00%
|Neopets
|Astounding Habitarium
|15.00%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Misty Lake
|13.04%
|Borderlands 2
|Glacial
|13.04%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Battle Menu
|13.04%
|Flight
|Main Menu Theme
|10.00%
|Rayman Origins
|Destroy the mechas
|8.70%
|Shadows of the Damned
|Showdown at High Moon
|5.00%
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Begin Again
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday July 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday July 20th at 10:00PM Pacific