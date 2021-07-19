Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 26

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 24 Results

Spoiler 65.22% Bayonetta Riders of the Light 52.17% Sound Shapes Cities [Beck] 52.17% NieR Ashes of Dreams ~ Nuadhaich 47.83% Spelunky Yeti Music 43.48% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Secret Island 43.48% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Flower Palace 39.13% Donkey Kong Country Returns Poppin’ Planks 39.13% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 2 39.13% Final Fantasy XIII The Vile Peaks 34.78% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors 9 years ago 34.78% Portal 2 Concentration Enhancing Menu Initializer 30.43% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Condemnation Wings 26.09% Rayman Origins Glacier Cocktail 26.09% Pokémon Black and White 2 Lentimas Town 26.09% Pokémon Black and White Driftveil Drawbridge 26.09% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Bones McCoy 21.74% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Bronze Jam 17.39% Nayuta no Kiseki The Planetary Metropolis − Lexandria 17.39% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Multitudes of Colors [A] [Yoshimi Kudo] 17.39% Diablo III The Eternal Conflict 13.04% Borderlands 2 Glacial 13.04% Sonic and the Black Knight Battle Menu 13.04% Flight Main Menu Theme 8.70% Shadows of the Damned Showdown at High Moon As Shinigami pointed out in the thread, Sound Shapes’ “Cities” won best song at the 2012 VGAs. Maybe a bit of starfucking going on thanks to Beck being involved, but you can’t deny that it’s a neat song all the same, and a worthy member of our playoffs. [collapse]

Group 25 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Mega Man 10 Solar Man (Solar Inferno) 55.00% Bastion Bynn The Breaker 55.00% Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Ziza 50.00% Lord of Vermillion II Name Entry 45.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Searching For Clues 45.00% Silent Hill: Shattered Memories Acceptance 45.00% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dice and Shine 45.00% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled! Gotta Fly 40.00% Final Fantasy XIII The Vestige 40.00% DJ Hero 2 Groove Is in the Heart vs Le Freak – Deee-Lite vs Chic 40.00% Dear Esther I Have Begun My Ascent 35.00% Daytona USA [Xbox Live 2011] Rolling Start! [T. Mitsuyoshi] 35.00% Super Monkey Ball 3D Dragon’s Journey ~World 5~ [Daniel Lindholm] 30.00% Rayman Origins The Lum’s Dream 30.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask A Time For Battle 30.00% Epic Mickey Oswald’s Theme 25.00% Trails of Azure Things Have Started Moving 25.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Pirate Crew 20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Mining Facility 20.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Tower Boss 15.00% Neopets Astounding Habitarium 15.00% Sonic and the Black Knight Misty Lake 10.00% Rayman Origins Destroy the mechas 5.00% Fallout: New Vegas Begin Again [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 20.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Miniature Train 20.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Prologue 20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Lanayru Mining Facility 20.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Tower Boss 19.23% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Scabb Island Cemetery 19.23% Deadly Premonition Miss Stiletto Heels 19.05% Demon’s Souls Old King Allant 19.05% Tomena Sanner BGM 2 19.05% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees The Town Square 19.05% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Fleet Glide Galaxy 19.05% Clockwords: Prelude Chicanery 19.05% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Mushroom Run 19.05% Sonic Colors Theme of Sonic Colors 19.05% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge The Final Challenge 18.18% DJ Hero 2 Love Lockdown vs The Day That Never Comes – Kanye West vs Metallica 18.18% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Final Battle EX 18.18% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Academia 18.18% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Green Greens 18.18% Rayman Origins Trouble in Paradise 18.18% Trails from Zero Advancing Bravery 18.18% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Guardian Deity of Paradise (Loosha’s Theme) 18.18% Mighty Switch Force Apprehend Them! 17.39% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West Man’s Stubborn Love 17.39% Telltale’s The Walking Dead alive inside 17.39% Mass Effect 3 Liara’s Theme 17.39% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled! Muzzled! 17.39% Yakuza 5 The Cool Guy Sosuke 17.39% Ys: Memories of Celceta Battle #58 (Ys IV) 17.39% DJ Hero 2 Get Busy vs Pon De Replay – Sean Paul vs Rihanna 17.39% Trails of Azure Seize the Truth 17.39% Demon’s Souls The Old One 17.39% Portal 2 Robots FTW 17.39% Final Fantasy XIV Whisper of the Land 17.39% The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai Never Forget Me 17.39% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bowser, almighty koopa king 17.39% Resonance of Fate Closed Road [B] 17.39% Nayuta no Kiseki The Planetary Metropolis − Lexandria 17.39% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Multitudes of Colors [A] [Yoshimi Kudo] 17.39% Diablo III The Eternal Conflict 15.00% Neopets Astounding Habitarium 15.00% Sonic and the Black Knight Misty Lake 13.04% Borderlands 2 Glacial 13.04% Sonic and the Black Knight Battle Menu 13.04% Flight Main Menu Theme 10.00% Rayman Origins Destroy the mechas 8.70% Shadows of the Damned Showdown at High Moon 5.00% Fallout: New Vegas Begin Again Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday July 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday July 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

