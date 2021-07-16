Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 16

Introducing today’s contestants:

Josh, a traffic engineer, is an Ironman;

Lois, a retired library clerk, encourages blood donation; and

Tyler, a Marine officer, was a two-day firefighter. Tyler is a two-day champ with winnings of $41,400.

Josh took a very slim lead on DD2 and found DD3 on the very next clue, but decided to make a modest wager, helping keep the game alive into FJ with Josh at $21,600 vs. $12,400 for Tyler and $6,800 for Lois.

DD1 – $800 – “O”PPOSITES – Of powerless (10 letters) (Tyler won $3,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – S.E.C.! S.E.C.! – The university of Tennessee is one of 2 S.E.C. schools from the state; this one founded by a shipping magnate in 1873 is the other (Josh won $5,300 from his score of $8,800 vs. $14,000 for Tyler.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SCIENCE & NATURE – This 7-letter adjective describes animals like elephants & gorillas that are mostly active during the day (On the very next clue from DD2, Josh won $1,900 from his total of $14,100 vs. $14,000 for Tyler.)

FJ – HISTORY – Completed around 1455, it sometimes gets another name because a famous copy was found in the library of Cardinal Mazarin

Only Lois was correct on FJ. Josh had a big enough lead going into FJ to hold off a double-up by Lois, dropping $3,205 to win with $18,395.

Triple Stumper of the day: In POP CULTURE BEFORE & AFTER, no one figured out that “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “All of Me” could be performed by Elton John Legend.

Next up to guest host: Robin Roberts.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is omnipotent? DD2 – What is Vanderbilt? DD3 – What is diurnal? FJ – What is the Gutenberg Bible?

