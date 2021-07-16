July 16 2021 Night Thread Does The Cha Cha Slide

This is one of my favorite SNL sketches. It’s amazing how you can watch it over and over again and focus on a different person on the dance floor every time and it’s equally entertaining.

I apparently went to the one public school in America where the Cha Cha Slide was not a thing they did at recess or whatever, so I had no idea what the Cha Cha Slide was until I saw this sketch. It looks fun! I love how wholesome this sketch is, not to mention it’s funny as hell, and Ego Nwodim is so pretty.

Have a great night thread and don’t forget your church fans.

