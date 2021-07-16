Friday New Music 7/16

Hello! It’s Friday… again! Not a lot I know today… Clairo looks like the big release, and I never got into her last album but I’ll try this one out. There’s this Jody album that could be good indie/folk rock stuff. A new Wavves.
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:
— A Certain Ratio – ACR EPR EP
— A Place to Bury Strangers – Hologram EP
— Alice Coltrane – Kirtan: Turiya Sings
— Ampersounds feat. Rufus Wainwright – West End EP
— Anna Tivel – Blue World
— Anthonie Tonnon – Leave Love Out of This
— Anya Hinkle – Eden and Her Borderlands
— As Time Fades – Trust Fall EP
— Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Expansions
— Barenaked Ladies – Detour De Force
— Big City – Testify X
— Blue Glass – Jardin des Étoiles
— Blxst and Bino Rideaux – Sixtape 2
— Bob Mould – Distortion: Live
— Bottomless – Bottomless
— Boy Golden – Church of Better Days
— BROS (feat. members of The Sheepdogs) – Vol. 2
— Bulb (Periphery’s Misha Mansoor) – Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious
— Cakes Da Killa – Muvaland Vol. 2
— Cameron Knowler – Places of Consequence
— Catie Turner – Heartbroken and Milking It EP
— Caveman – Smash
— Charli Adams – Bullseye
— Charlie Worsham – Sugarcane EP
— Charles Mingus – Mingus at Carnegie Hall (Deluxe Edition)
— Chase Bryant – Upbringing
— Chet Faker (Nick Murphy) – Hotel Surrender
— Chicago – Chicago at Carnegie Hall Complete
— Chloe Flower – Chloe Flower
— Clairo – Sling
— Cochemea (of The Dap-Kings) – Vol. II: Baca Sewa
— Cole Merkosky – Moments of a Lifetime EP
— Crippled Back Phoenix – Painful Reminder / Dead is Dead EP
— D.A. Stern – People Named Ben EP
— Danilo – All I Want EP
— Darkoo – 2 in 1 EP
— Dave McMurray – Grateful Dedication
— Dave Mullen – Solace
— Deathcraeft – On Human Devolution
— Dirty Heads – The Best of Dirty Heads
— DJ T-1000 – The Dirrty Underground EP
— Dungeon Serpent – World Of Sorrows
— Eagle Johnson – The Last Gun
— Ehsan Matoor – The Voices and Bridges
— Eliza Shaddad – The Woman You Want
— Erik Shicotte – Miss’ry Pacific EP
— Felicity – Dear Universe
— Fell Harvest – Pale Light In A Dying World
— The Flaming Lips – The Soft Bulletin Companion
— GOAD – La Belle Dame
— The Grasshopper Lies Heavy – A Cult That Worships A God Of Death
— Green Diesel – After Comes The Dark
— Greg Antista & The Lonely Streets – Under the Neon Heat
— Griffin Jennings – Static And The Dark
— Gushh – As Thoughts Float On By EP
— GWAR – Bloody Pit of Horror (Vinyl Reissue)
— GWAR – Lust in Space (Vinyl Reissue)
— Heaven & Earth – V
— Hollie Kenniff – The Quiet Drift
— The Hornets – Heavier Than A Stone
— Ida Mae – Click Click Domino
— Inhaler – It Won’t Always Be Like This
— Inner Stream – Stain the Sea
— Interstitia – Hermes Slips The Trap
— J. Peter Schwalm and Markus Reuter – Aufbruch
— James Vickery – Songs That Made Me Feel
— James Vincent McMorrow – Grapefruit Season
— Jayla Kai – Epitome EP
— Jenny Hallahan – This Life EP
— Jodi (Nick Levine of Pinegrove) – Blue Heron
— Joel Ansett – I Should Get Some Rest EP
— John R. Miller – Depreciated
— Johnny Lloyd – La La La
— Joseph Spence – Encore: Unheard Recordings of Bahamian Guitar and Singing
— K.D.A.P. (Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene) – Influences
— Kamiyada – The Metal In Me EP
— Karen Black – Dreaming of You (1971-1976)
— Katastro – Sucker
— Kat Cunning – Idol Hands EP
— Kate Vargas – Rumpumpo
— Kenneth Whalum – Broken Land 2
— KSI – All Over The Place
— L’uomo Nero – Elle, de la Mer EP
— The Lasso, Jordan Hamilton & The Saxsquatch – Tri-Magi
— Laura Nyro – Tree of Ages: Laura Nyro Live
— Lawrence Rothman – Good Morning, America
— Laylow – L’Etrange Histoire de Mr.Anderson
— The Lazy Eyes – EP2
— Leila Abdul-Rauf – Phantasiai
— Let Me Downs – Tacoma Is For Lovers
— LMNOP – whatNOP
— Lovelorn – What’s Yr Damage
— Lou Price – Parkside Grooming EP
— Louis the Child – UDGAF EP
— Lucid Express – Lucid Express
— Lykke Li – Wounded Rhymes (10th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition)
— Malacoda – The Strain EP
— Man Without Country – Bloods, Side A EP
— Mantaraybryn – Year of the Horizon EP
— Marc Ribler – The Whole World Awaits You
— Margo Price – Live From The Other Side EP
— Me – Crows Nightingales SHOCK (Best of Me 1991-1995)
— Merzbow – Door Open at 8 Am (Vinyl Reissue)
— Michael Mantler – Coda
— Michael Marcus, Joe McPhee, Jay Rosen & Warren Smith – Blue Reality Quartet!
— Midwife – Luminol
— Moderate Rebels – If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right II
— My Autumn Amor – Quiet Girl Ep
— N’Famady Kouyaté – Aros I Fi Yna EP
— Nathaniel Rateliff – Red Rocks 2020
— Nene H – Ali
— Ophidian I – Desolate
— Oscar Lang – Chew the Scenery
— Pessimist – Slaughering the Faithful (Vinyl Reissue)
— Phoebe Katis – Sweet Reunion
— Pinc Louds – La Atómica
— Pizzagirl – softcore mourn
— Pop Smoke – Faith
— Remble – It’s Remble
— Resurrection Kings – Skygazer
— Rey Sapienz & The Congo Techno Ensemble – Na Zala Zala
— Reza Safinia – Yang
— Rodrigo Amarante – Drama
— Runnner – Always Repeating
— The Secret Sisters – Quicksand EP
— Silvertwin – Silvertwin
— Smile Machine – Bye For Now
— Snogard – Moral Presence, Corrupt Misgivings EP
— Solar Haze – The Solar Age EP
— Spiral Grave – Legacy of the Anointed
— Stephen Fretwell – Busy Guy
— Sylvia – Sweet Stuff (Vinyl Reissue)
— Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio – Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’)
— Thadeus Gonzalez – Opposite Faces
— The Time – The Time (Expanded Edition)
— Times of Grace (feat. members of Killswitch Engage) – Songs of Loss and Separation
— Tina Turner – Foreign Affair (Deluxe Edition)
— Toby Hitchcock – Changes
— Tommy Ward – From This Moment On EP
— Tones And I – Welcome To The Madhouse
— Trampolene – Love No Less Than A Queen
— Umphrey’s McGee – YOU WALKED UP SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS BUT YOU STOOD TALL AND LEFT A RAGING BULL
— Underball – The Best Is Yet To Cum
— U-Roy – Solid Gold U-Roy
— Various Artists – Batman Forever – Music From the Motion Picture (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack (Physical Release)
— Various Artists – How Many More Times
— Various Artists – Jackie Brown: Music From the Miramax Motion Picture (Vinyl Reissue)
— Velvet Insane – Rock n’ Roll Glitter Suit
— Vincent Guaraldi Trio – A Boy Named Charlie Brown (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vouna – Atropos
— Wavves – Hideaway
— Welcome Center – Talk Talk Talk EP
— Weston Super Maim – 180-Degree Murder
— Wild Yaks – Live At Rippers
— Willow – Lately I Feel Everything
— Wizzerd / Merlin – Turned to Stone Chapter III: Wizzerd vs Merlin
— Wormwood – Arkivet
— The Wring – Project Cipher
— Your Grandparents – Thru My Window
— The Zolas – Come Back To Life