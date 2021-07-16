Friday New Music 7/16

Hello! It’s Friday… again! Not a lot I know today… Clairo looks like the big release, and I never got into her last album but I’ll try this one out. There’s this Jody album that could be good indie/folk rock stuff. A new Wavves.

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound with some additions. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything really! Enjoy!:

— A Certain Ratio – ACR EPR EP

— A Place to Bury Strangers – Hologram EP

— Alice Coltrane – Kirtan: Turiya Sings

— Ampersounds feat. Rufus Wainwright – West End EP

— Anna Tivel – Blue World

— Anthonie Tonnon – Leave Love Out of This

— Anya Hinkle – Eden and Her Borderlands

— As Time Fades – Trust Fall EP

— Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Expansions

— Barenaked Ladies – Detour De Force

— Big City – Testify X

— Blue Glass – Jardin des Étoiles

— Blxst and Bino Rideaux – Sixtape 2

— Bob Mould – Distortion: Live

— Bottomless – Bottomless

— Boy Golden – Church of Better Days

— BROS (feat. members of The Sheepdogs) – Vol. 2

— Bulb (Periphery’s Misha Mansoor) – Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious

— Cakes Da Killa – Muvaland Vol. 2

— Cameron Knowler – Places of Consequence

— Catie Turner – Heartbroken and Milking It EP

— Caveman – Smash

— Charli Adams – Bullseye

— Charlie Worsham – Sugarcane EP

— Charles Mingus – Mingus at Carnegie Hall (Deluxe Edition)

— Chase Bryant – Upbringing

— Chet Faker (Nick Murphy) – Hotel Surrender

— Chicago – Chicago at Carnegie Hall Complete

— Chloe Flower – Chloe Flower

— Clairo – Sling

— Cochemea (of The Dap-Kings) – Vol. II: Baca Sewa

— Cole Merkosky – Moments of a Lifetime EP

— Crippled Back Phoenix – Painful Reminder / Dead is Dead EP

— D.A. Stern – People Named Ben EP

— Danilo – All I Want EP

— Darkoo – 2 in 1 EP

— Dave McMurray – Grateful Dedication

— Dave Mullen – Solace

— Deathcraeft – On Human Devolution

— Dirty Heads – The Best of Dirty Heads

— DJ T-1000 – The Dirrty Underground EP

— Dungeon Serpent – World Of Sorrows

— Eagle Johnson – The Last Gun

— Ehsan Matoor – The Voices and Bridges

— Eliza Shaddad – The Woman You Want

— Erik Shicotte – Miss’ry Pacific EP

— Felicity – Dear Universe

— Fell Harvest – Pale Light In A Dying World

— The Flaming Lips – The Soft Bulletin Companion

— GOAD – La Belle Dame

— The Grasshopper Lies Heavy – A Cult That Worships A God Of Death

— Green Diesel – After Comes The Dark

— Greg Antista & The Lonely Streets – Under the Neon Heat

— Griffin Jennings – Static And The Dark

— Gushh – As Thoughts Float On By EP

— GWAR – Bloody Pit of Horror (Vinyl Reissue)

— GWAR – Lust in Space (Vinyl Reissue)

— Heaven & Earth – V

— Hollie Kenniff – The Quiet Drift

— The Hornets – Heavier Than A Stone

— Ida Mae – Click Click Domino

— Inhaler – It Won’t Always Be Like This

— Inner Stream – Stain the Sea

— Interstitia – Hermes Slips The Trap

— J. Peter Schwalm and Markus Reuter – Aufbruch

— James Vickery – Songs That Made Me Feel

— James Vincent McMorrow – Grapefruit Season

— Jayla Kai – Epitome EP

— Jenny Hallahan – This Life EP

— Jodi (Nick Levine of Pinegrove) – Blue Heron

— Joel Ansett – I Should Get Some Rest EP

— John R. Miller – Depreciated

— Johnny Lloyd – La La La

— Joseph Spence – Encore: Unheard Recordings of Bahamian Guitar and Singing

— K.D.A.P. (Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene) – Influences

— Kamiyada – The Metal In Me EP

— Karen Black – Dreaming of You (1971-1976)

— Katastro – Sucker

— Kat Cunning – Idol Hands EP

— Kate Vargas – Rumpumpo

— Kenneth Whalum – Broken Land 2

— KSI – All Over The Place

— L’uomo Nero – Elle, de la Mer EP

— The Lasso, Jordan Hamilton & The Saxsquatch – Tri-Magi

— Laura Nyro – Tree of Ages: Laura Nyro Live

— Lawrence Rothman – Good Morning, America

— Laylow – L’Etrange Histoire de Mr.Anderson

— The Lazy Eyes – EP2

— Leila Abdul-Rauf – Phantasiai

— Let Me Downs – Tacoma Is For Lovers

— LMNOP – whatNOP

— Lovelorn – What’s Yr Damage

— Lou Price – Parkside Grooming EP

— Louis the Child – UDGAF EP

— Lucid Express – Lucid Express

— Lykke Li – Wounded Rhymes (10th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition)

— Malacoda – The Strain EP

— Man Without Country – Bloods, Side A EP

— Mantaraybryn – Year of the Horizon EP

— Marc Ribler – The Whole World Awaits You

— Margo Price – Live From The Other Side EP

— Me – Crows Nightingales SHOCK (Best of Me 1991-1995)

— Merzbow – Door Open at 8 Am (Vinyl Reissue)

— Michael Mantler – Coda

— Michael Marcus, Joe McPhee, Jay Rosen & Warren Smith – Blue Reality Quartet!

— Midwife – Luminol

— Moderate Rebels – If You See Something That Doesn’t Look Right II

— My Autumn Amor – Quiet Girl Ep

— N’Famady Kouyaté – Aros I Fi Yna EP

— Nathaniel Rateliff – Red Rocks 2020

— Nene H – Ali

— Ophidian I – Desolate

— Oscar Lang – Chew the Scenery

— Pessimist – Slaughering the Faithful (Vinyl Reissue)

— Phoebe Katis – Sweet Reunion

— Pinc Louds – La Atómica

— Pizzagirl – softcore mourn

— Pop Smoke – Faith

— Remble – It’s Remble

— Resurrection Kings – Skygazer

— Rey Sapienz & The Congo Techno Ensemble – Na Zala Zala

— Reza Safinia – Yang

— Rodrigo Amarante – Drama

— Runnner – Always Repeating

— The Secret Sisters – Quicksand EP

— Silvertwin – Silvertwin

— Smile Machine – Bye For Now

— Snogard – Moral Presence, Corrupt Misgivings EP

— Solar Haze – The Solar Age EP

— Spiral Grave – Legacy of the Anointed

— Stephen Fretwell – Busy Guy

— Sylvia – Sweet Stuff (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio – Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’)

— Thadeus Gonzalez – Opposite Faces

— The Time – The Time (Expanded Edition)

— Times of Grace (feat. members of Killswitch Engage) – Songs of Loss and Separation

— Tina Turner – Foreign Affair (Deluxe Edition)

— Toby Hitchcock – Changes

— Tommy Ward – From This Moment On EP

— Tones And I – Welcome To The Madhouse

— Trampolene – Love No Less Than A Queen

— Umphrey’s McGee – YOU WALKED UP SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS BUT YOU STOOD TALL AND LEFT A RAGING BULL

— Underball – The Best Is Yet To Cum

— U-Roy – Solid Gold U-Roy

— Various Artists – Batman Forever – Music From the Motion Picture (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack (Physical Release)

— Various Artists – How Many More Times

— Various Artists – Jackie Brown: Music From the Miramax Motion Picture (Vinyl Reissue)

— Velvet Insane – Rock n’ Roll Glitter Suit

— Vincent Guaraldi Trio – A Boy Named Charlie Brown (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vouna – Atropos

— Wavves – Hideaway

— Welcome Center – Talk Talk Talk EP

— Weston Super Maim – 180-Degree Murder

— Wild Yaks – Live At Rippers

— Willow – Lately I Feel Everything

— Wizzerd / Merlin – Turned to Stone Chapter III: Wizzerd vs Merlin

— Wormwood – Arkivet

— The Wring – Project Cipher

— Your Grandparents – Thru My Window

— The Zolas – Come Back To Life

