Weekly Wrestling Thread Is Wonderful

AEW
-Varsity Blonds all elite
-Some guy tried to attack Jericho at a AEW event to get Jim Cornette to like him, Cornette hated it
-Matt and Rebecca Hardy Welcome Their 4th Child
WWE
-Bayley out for 9 months with a injury
-Bianca and Sasha at the ESPY
-Candy Cartwright drops sexual assault lawsuit against Matt Riddle
NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies
-Mr wonderful Paul Ordnoff passed away at 71
-Michael Elgin arrested for violating a protective order; ex-fiance alleges sexual, mental, emotional, verbal abuse
-AJPW and WCW regular Chris Youngblood passed away