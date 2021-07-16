Weekly Wrestling Thread Is Wonderful

AEW

-Varsity Blonds all elite

-Some guy tried to attack Jericho at a AEW event to get Jim Cornette to like him, Cornette hated it

-Matt and Rebecca Hardy Welcome Their 4th Child

WWE

-Bayley out for 9 months with a injury

-Bianca and Sasha at the ESPY

-Candy Cartwright drops sexual assault lawsuit against Matt Riddle

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies

-Mr wonderful Paul Ordnoff passed away at 71

-Michael Elgin arrested for violating a protective order; ex-fiance alleges sexual, mental, emotional, verbal abuse

-AJPW and WCW regular Chris Youngblood passed away

