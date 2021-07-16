Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 25

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 23 Results

Spoiler

54.17% Sonic Generations Rooftop Run Classic
50.00% Persona Bloody Destiny
45.83% Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Heroes
45.83% Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 3
41.67% Resonance of Fate Red Hot Choi Polis
37.50% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Ec Tisia
37.50% The Secret World The Horned God Pub
37.50% Max Payne 3 Tears
37.50% Madworld Let’s Go! [Ox]
33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Title Screen
33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Gourmet Race
33.33% The Dream Machine Morton’s Death
29.17% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Nutty Noon
29.17% MadWorld You Don’t Know Me [Bandy Leggz]
29.17% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Enter the Darkness
29.17% Donkey Kong Country Returns Tidal Terror
29.17% Gemini Rue Another Day’s Work
25.00% Trails from Zero New Days~ Omen
25.00% Catherine Roux
25.00% Mass Effect 2 Lo Fi Epic
25.00% Nayuta no Kiseki The Foot of a Mountain of the Lightning
25.00% Closure Fantom Factoria
20.83% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Forze dell’Oscurita
16.67% Aion: The Promised Lands Lucid Dreaming

A strong group for Sonic, with two songs from the series charting this time.

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

16.67% Aion: The Promised Lands Lucid Dreaming
16.00% Trails from Zero Tomorrow is Another Day
16.00% Mario Kart 7 Title
16.00% Ciel Nosurge Introductory Resonance
16.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Stansbury – Night
15.79% Limbo Mirage
15.79% Submachine 8: The Plan Water Pantheon
15.79% Limbo Rotating Room
15.79% DJ Hero 2 Omen vs The Box – The Prodigy vs Orbital
15.79% Donkey Kong Country Returns Mole patrol
15.79% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Miracle Fish
15.38% DJ Hero Fix Up, Look Sharp vs Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul) – Dizzee Rascal vs DJ Shadow
15.38% Dark Souls Battle of Stoicism
15.00% Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Day
14.29% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Icarus
14.29% The Munchables Zombie Chef
14.29% Portal 2 Machiavellian Bach
14.29% Left 4 Dead 2 The Monsters Within
14.29% Trails from Zero Scene of a Street Corner
13.64% Demon’s Souls Fool’s Idol
13.64% Rhythm Heaven Fever Ringside
13.64% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Tile in Style Title
13.04% A Boy and His Blob Swampy Things
13.04% Half-Minute Hero Spell of Destruction

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

“Ringside” is such an iconic minigame, I’m a little surprised its song didn’t do at least a little better.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Sunday July 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-78)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 25 is open until Sunday July 18th at 10:00PM Pacific