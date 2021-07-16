Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 25

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 23 Results

Spoiler 54.17% Sonic Generations Rooftop Run Classic 50.00% Persona Bloody Destiny 45.83% Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Heroes 45.83% Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 3 41.67% Resonance of Fate Red Hot Choi Polis 37.50% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Ec Tisia 37.50% The Secret World The Horned God Pub 37.50% Max Payne 3 Tears 37.50% Madworld Let’s Go! [Ox] 33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Title Screen 33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Gourmet Race 33.33% The Dream Machine Morton’s Death 29.17% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Nutty Noon 29.17% MadWorld You Don’t Know Me [Bandy Leggz] 29.17% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Enter the Darkness 29.17% Donkey Kong Country Returns Tidal Terror 29.17% Gemini Rue Another Day’s Work 25.00% Trails from Zero New Days~ Omen 25.00% Catherine Roux 25.00% Mass Effect 2 Lo Fi Epic 25.00% Nayuta no Kiseki The Foot of a Mountain of the Lightning 25.00% Closure Fantom Factoria 20.83% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Forze dell’Oscurita 16.67% Aion: The Promised Lands Lucid Dreaming A strong group for Sonic, with two songs from the series charting this time. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 16.67% Aion: The Promised Lands Lucid Dreaming 16.00% Trails from Zero Tomorrow is Another Day 16.00% Mario Kart 7 Title 16.00% Ciel Nosurge Introductory Resonance 16.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Stansbury – Night 15.79% Limbo Mirage 15.79% Submachine 8: The Plan Water Pantheon 15.79% Limbo Rotating Room 15.79% DJ Hero 2 Omen vs The Box – The Prodigy vs Orbital 15.79% Donkey Kong Country Returns Mole patrol 15.79% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Miracle Fish 15.38% DJ Hero Fix Up, Look Sharp vs Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul) – Dizzee Rascal vs DJ Shadow 15.38% Dark Souls Battle of Stoicism 15.00% Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Day 14.29% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Icarus 14.29% The Munchables Zombie Chef 14.29% Portal 2 Machiavellian Bach 14.29% Left 4 Dead 2 The Monsters Within 14.29% Trails from Zero Scene of a Street Corner 13.64% Demon’s Souls Fool’s Idol 13.64% Rhythm Heaven Fever Ringside 13.64% No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Tile in Style Title 13.04% A Boy and His Blob Swampy Things 13.04% Half-Minute Hero Spell of Destruction Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% “Ringside” is such an iconic minigame, I’m a little surprised its song didn’t do at least a little better. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Sunday July 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 25 is open until Sunday July 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...