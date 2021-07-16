Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 25

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 23 Results
|54.17%
|Sonic Generations
|Rooftop Run Classic
|50.00%
|Persona
|Bloody Destiny
|45.83%
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Heroes
|45.83%
|Sonic Colors
|Tropical Resort Act 3
|41.67%
|Resonance of Fate
|Red Hot Choi Polis
|37.50%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Ec Tisia
|37.50%
|The Secret World
|The Horned God Pub
|37.50%
|Max Payne 3
|Tears
|37.50%
|Madworld
|Let’s Go! [Ox]
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Title Screen
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Gourmet Race
|33.33%
|The Dream Machine
|Morton’s Death
|29.17%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Nutty Noon
|29.17%
|MadWorld
|You Don’t Know Me [Bandy Leggz]
|29.17%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Enter the Darkness
|29.17%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Tidal Terror
|29.17%
|Gemini Rue
|Another Day’s Work
|25.00%
|Trails from Zero
|New Days~ Omen
|25.00%
|Catherine
|Roux
|25.00%
|Mass Effect 2
|Lo Fi Epic
|25.00%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|The Foot of a Mountain of the Lightning
|25.00%
|Closure
|Fantom Factoria
|20.83%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Forze dell’Oscurita
|16.67%
|Aion: The Promised Lands
|Lucid Dreaming
A strong group for Sonic, with two songs from the series charting this time.
Newly Eliminated
|16.67%
|Aion: The Promised Lands
|Lucid Dreaming
|16.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Tomorrow is Another Day
|16.00%
|Mario Kart 7
|Title
|16.00%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Introductory Resonance
|16.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Stansbury – Night
|15.79%
|Limbo
|Mirage
|15.79%
|Submachine 8: The Plan
|Water Pantheon
|15.79%
|Limbo
|Rotating Room
|15.79%
|DJ Hero 2
|Omen vs The Box – The Prodigy vs Orbital
|15.79%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Mole patrol
|15.79%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Miracle Fish
|15.38%
|DJ Hero
|Fix Up, Look Sharp vs Organ Donor (Extended Overhaul) – Dizzee Rascal vs DJ Shadow
|15.38%
|Dark Souls
|Battle of Stoicism
|15.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Ebel City – Day
|14.29%
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Icarus
|14.29%
|The Munchables
|Zombie Chef
|14.29%
|Portal 2
|Machiavellian Bach
|14.29%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|The Monsters Within
|14.29%
|Trails from Zero
|Scene of a Street Corner
|13.64%
|Demon’s Souls
|Fool’s Idol
|13.64%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Ringside
|13.64%
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|Tile in Style Title
|13.04%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Swampy Things
|13.04%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Spell of Destruction
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
“Ringside” is such an iconic minigame, I’m a little surprised its song didn’t do at least a little better.
It's time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Sunday July 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
