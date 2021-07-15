Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 24

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 22 Results

Spoiler

56.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Town of Water (Misthallery, Day)
52.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 9 Night
48.00% Persona 3 Portable A Way of Life – Deep Inside My Mind Remix
40.00% Shatter Aurora
40.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel METHOD_HYMMELI/.
40.00% Portal 2 The Friendly Faith Plate
40.00% Mass Effect 2 Suicide Mission
40.00% Fighting is Magic Twilight Sparkle Stage Theme
40.00% Ciel Nosurge Ra Ciel Fuser
36.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade slump [Shibainu + Ayatori]
36.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Rumble!
36.00% Diablo III Leah
32.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Grassland Overworld
32.00% Trails from Zero Formidable Enemy
28.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Losing Consciousness [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
28.00% Costume Quest Autumn Haven Mall Party
24.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy My Pride [Skitz the Samurida]
20.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii World 9: Rainbow Land
20.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Purple Coins
20.00% The Fruit of Grisaia Orange Sunshine
20.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Miniature Train
20.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Prologue
16.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Stansbury – Night

A large number of voters leaves many songs on shaky ground for the playoffs, with 6 songs getting 10 votes yet clocking in at 40%. The group is also bookended by Professor Layton games, showing the wide variety in responses to the game’s various songs.

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

13.04% Left 4 Dead 2 Dark Carnival
13.04% Borderlands 2 Main Menu
13.04% Submachine 7: The Core Winter Palace
13.04% Diablo III The Coven
13.04% DJ Hero Disturbia vs Control – Rihanna vs Kid Sister
13.04% Rhythm Heaven Fever Donk Donk
13.04% Rome: Total War Journey to Rome Part 1
12.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Grief / Tragedy Strikes
12.00% Aion: Assault on Balaurea Banned Reunion
11.54% Mario Kart 7 Toad Circuit
9.09% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Unforgettable Memories / Randall’s Grave
9.09% Rhythm Heaven Fever Cheer Readers
8.70% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Expectation (Lenore Manor)
8.70% Half-Minute Hero Prayer
8.00% Borderlands Getting Attacked by Skags
4.76% Halo 4 Requiem

Projected Bubble: 42.86%

Our first chunk of songs are officially eliminated, as we move past 512 total songs voted on in this tournament. There won’t be anything really juicy here until September, but I’ll keep it around as a tribute for the fallen songs. Plus, the projected cutoff can help in fretting!

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Friday July 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-78)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 24 is open until Friday July 16th at 10:00PM Pacific