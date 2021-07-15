Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 24

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 22 Results

Spoiler 56.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Town of Water (Misthallery, Day) 52.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 9 Night 48.00% Persona 3 Portable A Way of Life – Deep Inside My Mind Remix 40.00% Shatter Aurora 40.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel METHOD_HYMMELI/. 40.00% Portal 2 The Friendly Faith Plate 40.00% Mass Effect 2 Suicide Mission 40.00% Fighting is Magic Twilight Sparkle Stage Theme 40.00% Ciel Nosurge Ra Ciel Fuser 36.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade slump [Shibainu + Ayatori] 36.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Rumble! 36.00% Diablo III Leah 32.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Grassland Overworld 32.00% Trails from Zero Formidable Enemy 28.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Losing Consciousness [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 28.00% Costume Quest Autumn Haven Mall Party 24.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy My Pride [Skitz the Samurida] 20.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii World 9: Rainbow Land 20.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Purple Coins 20.00% The Fruit of Grisaia Orange Sunshine 20.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Miniature Train 20.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Prologue 16.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Stansbury – Night A large number of voters leaves many songs on shaky ground for the playoffs, with 6 songs getting 10 votes yet clocking in at 40%. The group is also bookended by Professor Layton games, showing the wide variety in responses to the game’s various songs. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 13.04% Left 4 Dead 2 Dark Carnival 13.04% Borderlands 2 Main Menu 13.04% Submachine 7: The Core Winter Palace 13.04% Diablo III The Coven 13.04% DJ Hero Disturbia vs Control – Rihanna vs Kid Sister 13.04% Rhythm Heaven Fever Donk Donk 13.04% Rome: Total War Journey to Rome Part 1 12.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Grief / Tragedy Strikes 12.00% Aion: Assault on Balaurea Banned Reunion 11.54% Mario Kart 7 Toad Circuit 9.09% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Unforgettable Memories / Randall’s Grave 9.09% Rhythm Heaven Fever Cheer Readers 8.70% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Expectation (Lenore Manor) 8.70% Half-Minute Hero Prayer 8.00% Borderlands Getting Attacked by Skags 4.76% Halo 4 Requiem Projected Bubble: 42.86% Our first chunk of songs are officially eliminated, as we move past 512 total songs voted on in this tournament. There won’t be anything really juicy here until September, but I’ll keep it around as a tribute for the fallen songs. Plus, the projected cutoff can help in fretting! [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Friday July 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 24 is open until Friday July 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...