Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 24

Group 22 Results
|56.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Town of Water (Misthallery, Day)
|52.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Colony 9 Night
|48.00%
|Persona 3 Portable
|A Way of Life – Deep Inside My Mind Remix
|40.00%
|Shatter
|Aurora
|40.00%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|METHOD_HYMMELI/.
|40.00%
|Portal 2
|The Friendly Faith Plate
|40.00%
|Mass Effect 2
|Suicide Mission
|40.00%
|Fighting is Magic
|Twilight Sparkle Stage Theme
|40.00%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Ra Ciel Fuser
|36.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|slump [Shibainu + Ayatori]
|36.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Rumble!
|36.00%
|Diablo III
|Leah
|32.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Grassland Overworld
|32.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Formidable Enemy
|28.00%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Losing Consciousness [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|28.00%
|Costume Quest
|Autumn Haven Mall Party
|24.00%
|Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy
|My Pride [Skitz the Samurida]
|20.00%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|World 9: Rainbow Land
|20.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Purple Coins
|20.00%
|The Fruit of Grisaia
|Orange Sunshine
|20.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Miniature Train
|20.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Prologue
|16.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Stansbury – Night
A large number of voters leaves many songs on shaky ground for the playoffs, with 6 songs getting 10 votes yet clocking in at 40%. The group is also bookended by Professor Layton games, showing the wide variety in responses to the game’s various songs.
Newly Eliminated1
|13.04%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Dark Carnival
|13.04%
|Borderlands 2
|Main Menu
|13.04%
|Submachine 7: The Core
|Winter Palace
|13.04%
|Diablo III
|The Coven
|13.04%
|DJ Hero
|Disturbia vs Control – Rihanna vs Kid Sister
|13.04%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Donk Donk
|13.04%
|Rome: Total War
|Journey to Rome Part 1
|12.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Grief / Tragedy Strikes
|12.00%
|Aion: Assault on Balaurea
|Banned Reunion
|11.54%
|Mario Kart 7
|Toad Circuit
|9.09%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Unforgettable Memories / Randall’s Grave
|9.09%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Cheer Readers
|8.70%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Expectation (Lenore Manor)
|8.70%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Prayer
|8.00%
|Borderlands
|Getting Attacked by Skags
|4.76%
|Halo 4
|Requiem
Projected Bubble: 42.86%
Our first chunk of songs are officially eliminated, as we move past 512 total songs voted on in this tournament. There won’t be anything really juicy here until September, but I’ll keep it around as a tribute for the fallen songs. Plus, the projected cutoff can help in fretting!
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Friday July 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 24 is open until Friday July 16th at 10:00PM Pacific