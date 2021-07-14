Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 23

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 21 Results

Spoiler 56.52% Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Kokoro no Kakera 56.52% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Discussion -HOPE VS DESPAIR- 52.17% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Skyloft 47.83% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Toy Robot 43.48% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Opening 39.13% Rayman Origins Hi Ho Moskito 39.13% Jetpack Joyride Pirate SAM 39.13% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Mole Hole 34.78% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Breezy (01) 34.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Apt 102 30.43% Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas Final Battle on Christmas Eve [Ave Maria Remix] [A- Yoshimi Kudo] 30.43% Donkey Kong Country Returns Gear Getaway 30.43% The Munchables Blue Sky Lounge 30.43% Coraline: The Video Game Main Theme 26.09% Portal 2 Reconstructing More Science 26.09% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! The Choose Goose Jam 26.09% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Stay with Me [shu-tP] 26.09% Nayuta no Kiseki Shrouded In Morning Sun 21.74% The 3rd Birthday The End -Back to the Beginning- [Yoko Shimomura] 21.74% DJ Hero Ace Of Spades vs Groundhog – Motörhead vs Noisia 17.39% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bowser, almighty koopa king 17.39% Resonance of Fate Closed Road [B] 13.04% Rhythm Heaven Fever Donk Donk 13.04% Rome: Total War Journey to Rome Part 1 “The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road” is an odd game, and now it is represented in our playoffs, with probably the only song that has or will be nominated that quotes “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 23 will be active until Thursday July 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 24 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 23 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 23 is open until Thursday July 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

