I have been recently catching up with Amazing Spider-Man to get ready for the milestone 75th issue in October. I just finished Issue 49 and it got me thinking about a comic book battle – Batman vs. Spider-Man.
There was a crossover between these superheroes wayyyy back when but this time the showdown would be between the Bat-Family and the Spider-Family.
In Issue 49, a new group is established comprised of Ghost-Spider Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, the new Madame Web, Silk, Spider-Girl, and Spider-Woman called the Order of the Web.
So this battle would be between the Order of the Web and the Bat-Family.
Who would you like to see face off and why?
Although I named a few in the Order of the Web, we could add a few others to the mix like Scarlet Spider and Spider-Ham as well. The sky is the limit!
Which family would be the last one standing?
An image I found but wasn’t able to include because of size was Batman Beyond and Spider-Man 2099.
Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –
AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread
