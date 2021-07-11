30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 11: Your Favorite News Program

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

Way back in the day, you had your local paper, your state paper, and a number of national papers that you might be able to get locally. You also had maybe three or four news programs to choose from when there were a half or dozen so channels to choose from on the TV, so the news was definitely a bit of tunnel vision. Things have changed since then and we want to know today what your favorite news program is? Do you close out your day with the local broadcast? Do you like the morning crew? Or do you stick to national programs on the cable side with particular hosts?

Bonus Prompt: If you’re not a TV news viewer, where do you get your news?

