Central Park season 2 is my spirit animal

If you’re like me and love Central Park on Apple TV+, you’ve got to check out season 2 if you haven’t already. There’s a lot to talk about. I breakdown each episode so far of the season and offer explanations and analysis. With phenomenal animation, songs, and voice acting, plus funny lines to boot, you won’t want to miss out on Central Park! The first four episodes of season 2 are now available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Also, damn Molly, you got me good this season!

What are your thoughts on season 2, and the series as a whole?

CENTRAL PARK is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

CENTRAL PARK is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (BOB’S BURGERS), alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad (FROZEN) and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith (BOB’S BURGERS). The series is produced by 20th Television (THE SIMPSONS, THIS IS US, 9-1-1), with animation at Bento Box Entertainment (THE GREAT NORTH, BOB’S BURGERS, DUNCANVILLE, PARADISE PD).

