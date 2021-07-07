Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 7

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Keshav, a graduate student, has a college sibling rivalry;

Nikole, a direct service provider, met her husband in a trivia chat room; and

Courtney, a community college instructor, still isn’t used to all this winning. Courtney is a seven-day champ with winnings of $118,558.

Keshav put his leading position at risk when he bet $3,000 on DD3 with one other clue remaining and missed, but he was still able to hold first place into FJ at $12,200 vs. $11,800 for Nikole and $6,200 for Courtney.

DD1 – $600 – TOYS & GAMES – Milton Bradley used a printer that normally made shower curtains to make this game’s floor mat (Nikole won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – CHAPTER OF THE 19th CENTURY NOVEL – “The Siege of La Rochelle” & “Men of the Robe and Men of the Sword” (Keshav won $3,000 from his leading score of $5,800.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WALL-TO-WALL – It’s the only remaining structure of the Second Temple of Jerusalem (With one $2,000 clue remaining, Keshav lost $3,000 from his total of $15,200 vs. $11,800 for Nikole.)

FJ – ROCK BANDS – In 2017 this band whose singer goes by a nickname became the first to have No. 1 albums in the U.S. in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s & 2010s

Nikole and Courtney were correct on FJ. Nikole added $11,500 to win with $23,300.

Wagering strategy: A better play for Keshav on DD3 would have been to wager less than $1,400, which could have ensured the lead going into FJ. Also, with her FJ wager size, Nikole forced herself to be correct to win, while a much smaller bet would have given her the victory even if she missed, as Courtney only bet $800.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” was a presidential campaign slogan of Ronald Reagan.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Twister? DD2 – What is “The Three Musketeers”? DD3 – What is the Western Wall (Wailing Wall)? FJ – Who is U2?

