AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Finale

Saviors of Sharn

Dear Patience,

I am pleased to report that neither I nor any of my friends are dead, and Sharn is standing just as tall and proud as ever! It wasn’t easy, but we did it. Don’t believe the stories you might get from travelers, or especially the account in the Sharn Inquisitive–Scylla embellished quite a bit while giving that interview. I’ll tell you what really happened.

After running all of the city disrupting rituals and collecting artifacts, we were starting to get a little exhausted but also running out of time. Thankfully our last stop was a mausoleum outside the city. After convincing the lich living there to give up his artifacts for the good of the city (not an easy feat in itself), we were able to rest a bit on the ride back into Sharn proper and up to the Clifftop district.

When we arrived back at the guildhall, Lhara was waiting for us with a friend from House Orien, who could teleport us up to Skyway. There was no time to lose–we had to track down the Provost and put a stop to whatever it was he was doing up there. As soon as we arrived, I thought we were in trouble. There were half a dozen or more towers that all looked identical and all had some kind of magic happening in them clearly. Luckily, Scylla realized that for this kind of ritual, there should be only a single focus point, and all the other towers were illusions designed to slow us down. Petie closed her eyes and then pointed toward a spire over a restaurant and said that was the one–she could feel the planar energy coming off it.

As we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was surrounded by a thick wall of ice. Uda and I started using our fire cantrips to melt the ice, but then Scylla thought it’d be faster to just climb over. Easy for her, she can fly. I still haven’t quite mastered the use of wings. Petie give me a boost, but the ice was just too slippery for me. Petie instead started to hammer some pitons into the wall to assist in climbing, but the noise alerted an air elemental that swooped down to attack us. We made short work that, and finally hopped over the wall and into the restaurant.

Inside the restaurant we found the Provost enjoying an expensive dinner all on his own, a single scared-looking waitress standing near him. Uda approached, tossing a bag of gold at the waitress and telling her to get out. The Provost started monologuing about his grand plan and scheme for revenge. Going on and on about the rich were oppressing the poor, and not listening a bit to us when we asked how dropping a city on the poor people below would help. Then suddenly his form shifted into that of a gnomish woman with long blonde hair–apparently the “Provost” had been a disguise all along. Anyway, this gnome was pretty clearly just mad with power and also pretty clearly just stalling for time.

Scylla dove under a table as the “Provost” stood and cast a spell to make Cherrazai invisible. But Scylla and Petie suddenly found themselves restrained by pillars of ice. Cherri must have escaped because the gnome took a hit from Cherri’s sword and a burst of cold exploded from her. I dove behind the bar, shifting as I went, and tried to cast Hold Person, but she resisted the spell. Uda tried to frighten her, but she just laughed maniacally and brought a piano in the corner to life, which charged at Uda and slammed into her.

It was a pretty chaotic battle, spells and weapons flying back and forth all over the place. Scylla was able to dispel some of the “Provost’s” defenses, and I was able to summon up a fire elemental spirit to deal wit the animated piano. The gnome took off into the air to get away from Petie and Uda, but Cherri was still invisible and shooting off crossbow bolts at her, at least until she managed to hit Scylla with a spell, breaking her concentration. With the piano destroyed, I told my fire elemental to attack the gnome, but she was still airborne. I had to get her down into melee range, so I jumped on top of the bar and Thorn Whipped her down to the ground, so my Elemental Spirit could wail on it. Unfortunately, she retaliated, hitting me with a lightning bolt and making lost my hold on the spirit.

By this point, she was starting to get desperate. She put up a Wall of Force, cutting Cherri and I off from the others. I admit, after that lightning bolt I was a little worried. But the “Provost” didn’t count on Petie being able to teleport right through her Wall. Petie appeared and threw her javelin into the gnome, bringing her down. As the mage died, the waitress who was still hiding in the corner, and miraculously unharmed, pointed up the stairs, saying the mage had come down from there just before everything went nuts.

At the top of the stairs we found a dragonshard tethered by ethereal chains to a dozen different symbols etched into metal plates in the surrounding buildings. As we watched a tentacle snaked out of the dragonshard along the chain toward one of the sigils, lighting it up. Some kind of astral horror was trying to pull itself through a portal, using the glowing symbols as anchors. We knew that if it managed to light all 12 symbols, it would burst through and destroy the Syrania manifest zone that keeps Skyway floating.

Luckily, something about the planar energies in the area allowed all of us to fly, and we all took off in different directions to try and put out the glowing symbols and weaken the astral horror’s hold. Attacking the chains physically didn’t seem to do anything, though Cherrazai was having success with her thieves’ tools. I’m not sure what she was doing, but it was working and she was fast. Not fast enough though, as more tentacles kept snaking down the chains and lighting more symbols. When I got close enough, I realized that each symbol represented one of the planes we’d traveled to, and we could use the associated artifacts to break the horror’s connection if we could get close enough. While Cherrazai continued pulling apart the connections with her tools, and Scylla blasted some of them apart with her magic, Petie, Uda, and I coordinated to get the artifacts we had to the right places and deactivate the runes. It was frustrating work–every time we got we deactivated one rune, the monster would reactive another two, sometimes two at once. And all the while it was also swinging huge tentacles around at us–I took a nasty hit at one point and blacked out, but Petie was able to revive me pretty quickly.

Finally, with most of the symbols disconnected, Petie started hacking away at the horror through the portal in the center while Cherrazai, Scylla, and Uda converged on the last of the runes. I dropped a Moonbeam on the beast and flew over to heal Uda, who was badly hurt. Then, just before the beast could reactivate another connection, Scylla’s Eldritch Blast destroyed the last connection and the portal suddenly closed. Unfortunately, gravity also reasserted itself and we all fell to the tops of various buildings.

In the next couple days, as word spread about what had happened in Skyway, the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild had become heroes. The mayor of Sharn gave us all a huge sum of gold and even commissioned a couple of magic items from the remains of the planar portal. Scylla is definitely enjoying being famous, with all those interviews she’s giving. Meanwhile, Petie has asked us to travel to her home in the Mror Holds to try and close a planar gateway to Xoriat there. I’m looking forward to this trip–I haven’t made it Mror yet in my travels. I just hope that there’s not actually a gateway to Xoriat there.

As always, I know that Grandmother Wolf will watch over me, and you as well.

Your brother,

Sly

