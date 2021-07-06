New Game Releases 07/06/21 – 07/12/21

What’s going on everybody. I’m on vacation this week so you’re getting one of my patented cop out’s; songs that remind me of the game that is coming out. I’ll likely be driving somewhere in the Southern California desert while everyone is conversing in the comments, so enjoy talking about all the great games coming out, as well as the three notable titles from yesteryear.

Since I won't have access to WordPress there's no video here at the moment, so here's a link to my YouTube page where you can view it, as well as all of my older videos.

Top Releases:

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch) – Releases Jul. 9th

The Sisters: Party of the Year (PC/PS4/Switch) – Releases Jul. 6th

The Silver Case 2425 (PS4/Switch) – Releases Jul. 6th

Boomerang X (PC/Switch) – Releases Jul. 8th

Indigo 7: Quest for love (PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Jul. 8th

Sniper Elite VR (PSVR/Quest/Rift/Steam VR) – Releases Jul. 8th

Ports and Re-releases:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5/Switch/Series X|S) – Releases Jul. 6th

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PC/Switch) – Releases Jul. 6th

Expansions:

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Jul. 6th

Fallout 76: Steel Reign (PC/PS4/Xbox One) – Releases Jul. 7th

Notable Releases from 10, 20 and 30 years ago:

Ms. Spolsion Man (Xbox 360) – Released Jul. 13th, 2011: Wiki Link

Twisted Pixel Games’ Ms. Spolsion Man is, obviously, a direct sequel to Splosion Man that, like it’s namesake inspiration Ms. Pac-Man, surpasses the original game in just about every way. Set directly after the events of Splosion Man, as the scientists who created him are celebrating his capture, they accidentally create a female version of Splosion Man because a bow falls into the creation chamber, or whatever you call it. What ensues after this accident is multiple levels of platforming, puzzle mayhem that is one of the most fun and enjoyable experiences I’ve had playing a video game. It’s too bad, then, that the game is both mildly sexist and mildly racist, with obvious jokes about how women like to shop and collect shoes, while also using a big, fat black lady as a shield because, I guess, big, fat black ladies can absorb a lot of pain, because they’re fat? Still, despite these things (and probably because I’m a straight, white, cis male), I wasn’t too bothered by the problematic parts and found that I couldn’t put Ms. Spolsion Man down, spending a good three hours with it one night, smiling most of the time. Critics and players loved it, with the game receiving very high scores from multiple gaming outlets, and the game selling very well on the Xbox Live Arcade. You can currently play this on your 360, Xbone, PC, smartphone/tablet, and Switch; I highly recommend you do, just be warned that there are A LOT of pop culture references that are incredibly dated (shoulda put a ring on it!!), oh, and the casual sexism/racism.

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec (PS2) – Released Jul. 10th, 2001: Wiki Link

Back in 2000 when I picked up my PS2, one of the main reasons I bought it was because of the promise of more Gran Turismo games. When part 3 finally arrived I was immediately blown away by the sheer beauty and power that the game showed. Today, a lot of people talk about how Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the first true “next gen” game, well back in 2001, to me at least, Gran Turismo 3: A-spec was that generation’s first true “next gen” game. There wasn’t a lot that was different in part 3, but there didn’t need to be. As long as I could buy a crappy car and turn it into a world class racing machine, I was in heaven. As far as game franchises go, my guess is that Gran Turismo has consumed more of my life/time than just about any other game series out there. Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy this beautiful opening sequence.

Battle Unit Zeoth – Released Jul. 1991: Wiki Link

Every time I play one of these old Game Boy games I find myself being really mad that I didn’t give the handheld a chance when I was a kid. Battle Unit Zeoth is a horizontal shoot ’em up that requires players to both use rocket boosters to stay afloat while also shooting bullets at enemies flying towards you from the front and back. Making things even more difficult are indestructible mines that block your progress, meaning you must maneuver between them, else you take damage. There’s not a whole lot of depth here but that’s part of it’s appeal as a handheld title, as you can easily pick it up and put it down without feeling like you need to invest a ton of time into it. Sadly, this is not available on any modern console, meaning you must resort to either emulation or finding a physical copy and playing it on the original hardware (or a GBC/GBA of course). Did any of you play this? Did you thrown away your toy boy games once this came out?

That’s going to do it for this week, I hope you all had a wonderful 4th of July holiday, well, you U.S. readers that is, and hey, even if you don’t celebrate it, I hope you still had a good weekend. I gotta run, packing things up for my trip, and if you’re out driving the Southern California freeways right now, maybe we passed each other on the 15. VEGAS, BABY!



