30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 6: Your Favorite Makeover Show

Makeover shows in general aren’t my thing but just like about everything else, there’s always one that I do find some enjoyment in, such as Queer Eye. That goes back to the original though I like the modern version a lot more for what it’s attempting to do and how it’s broadened things. There are a lot of different types of makeover shows out there, and we’re looking to see which ones you like that deal with help individuals or couples/groups get things in a better place in their lives?

Bonus Prompt: What kind of makeover show would you like to see?