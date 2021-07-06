30 Day TV Challenge Rerun Day 6: Your Favorite Makeover Show

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr Ixolite for the prompts!

Makeover shows in general aren’t my thing but just like about everything else, there’s always one that I do find some enjoyment in, such as Queer Eye. That goes back to the original though I like the modern version a lot more for what it’s attempting to do and how it’s broadened things. There are a lot of different types of makeover shows out there, and we’re looking to see which ones you like that deal with help individuals or couples/groups get things in a better place in their lives?

Bonus Prompt: What kind of makeover show would you like to see?

