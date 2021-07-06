Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 6

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Laura, a communications consultant, collected sweat;

Alex, a Ph.D candidate in economics, whose sister is a world champ equestrian; and

Courtney, a community college instructor, crochets Star Wars figures. Courtney is a six-day champ with winnings of $96,958.

Courtney had the easiest time of it so far in her run, as her opponents missed all three DDs and Courtney had a big runaway at $17,600 vs. $2,600 for Alex and $800 for Laura.

DD1 – $800 – AMERICANA – Unusually, one building of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce in West Virginia is made of the flammable material (Alex lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – A WORLD TO KISS – In this French pilgrimage city, many have kissed the stone in the cave where St. Bernadette had her vision (Alex lost $4,000 for his score of $5,400 vs. $15,200 for Courtney.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THE HUMAN BODY – The “dur” in epidural refers to this 2-word tough lining of the spinal cord & brain (Laura lost $5,000 from her total of $5,800 vs. $17,600 for Courtney.)

FJ – COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES – In 2019 this public university attempted to trademark the word “The” for use on clothing & hats

Everyone was correct on FJ. Courtney added $4,000 to win with $21,600 for a seven-day total of $118,558.

That’s before our time: No one knew Jerry Lee Lewis has the “lethal” nickname “The Killer”, or that the “Solitary Man” singer known as the “Jewish Elvis” is Neil Diamond.

Jeopardy! rule book: For a clue about Zelda Fitzgerald, they wouldn’t take just the last name, apparently because her “husband Scott” was referenced in the clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is coal? DD2 – What is Lourdes? DD3 – What is dura mater? FJ – What is (The) Ohio State University?

