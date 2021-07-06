Here we are at the 2002 Throwback Character Battle Quarterfinals, the tournament that takes the setup from the original GameFAQs character battle exactly.

Samus Aran gained the most votes, demolishing Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sephiroth gained the least votes, in a tough battle against classic character Mega Man.

The character with the most votes to still lose is Kirby. I expect the choice between Kirby and Link was difficult for many.

The character with the least votes to still win was Pikachu, in a cute-off against Tails.

Here’s how we currently differ from the GameFAQs choices:

We have Pikachu in the place where they have Cloud, a reflection of how GameFAQs' intense devotion to Final Fantasy VII was out of proportion to its actual popularity.

We have Q*Bert instead of Crono which I will continue to not understand.

We have Pac-Man instead of Scorpion. Y'all like some arcade throwbacks – although I guess Scorpion also counts as an arcade throwback these days.

We have Mega Man instead of Sephiroth. See above note about FFVII.

