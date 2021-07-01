The Weekly Music Thread Wants to Hear It Again for the First Time





MUSIC

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Glyph:

What songs do you wish you could hear again for the first time?

There are all sorts of mind-blowing musical moments involving individual songs that I’d love to experience again and I may post about a few down below, but because I’d like to preserve it for posterity (and also because I’m lazy) here’s the story of the first time I ever heard “M1A1” by Gorillaz. I’ve posted this anecdote in the comments before, but as my great-uncle Gerald used to say whenever someone pointed out that he was about to launch into a story he’d already told before: “Well, I’m telling it again!”

The year was 2001. After a week of camping around the Izu islands south of Tokyo, a night on a beach in Chiba where our tent nearly got washed away, and a day bouncing around out in the sun at Summer Sonic Music Festival, I was sunburned and completely exhausted. But we missed our train so we decided to stay at the all-night concert and rave featuring Gorillaz, who at that point I had heard of but still hadn’t actually heard.

All I wanted to do was sleep, but then I lucked into some magic mushrooms (which were still legal in Japan at that point) and took a gram about half an hour before the show was supposed to start. Gorillaz were supposed to go on at midnight, though it was almost 12:30 before they finally opened the doors to the venue. We went into a huge, dark concrete room and stood around for what seemed like forever until finally a blue screen lit up. Standing around, looking at a blue screen, waiting for the shrooms to kick in when suddenly I heard someone screaming faintly: “Hello! Is there anybody there?” over and over again. The voice kept getting louder; I was getting very uncomfortable and wondering what the hell was going on – then the music started, the visuals went up on the screen and I realized the shrooms had already kicked in.

After the concert (which was incredible, though it’s hard to be objective since I was high as balls) I curled up and fell asleep on the concrete floor (presumably with loud, fast electronic music playing) and woke up along with a bunch of other people a few hours later after the party was over.

The footage below is mostly what we didn’t see, since the band were performing behind a screen the entire time:

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...